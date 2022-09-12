schedule, where to see it and our favorites

It was a season with the throes of the pandemic and with the rise and certain exhaustion of streaming platforms: the power of the operators is shared and there is not a single Game of Thrones, no sequels, not a one The Crown that it becomes a great favorite at the 2022 Emmy gala, which takes place this morning.

Cristina Teva, Laia Portaceli, Isabel Vázquez, Alberto Rey and Elena Neira comment on the great night of television, the culmination of last season.









Cristina Teva, Laia Portaceli, Isabel Vázquez, Alberto Rey and Elena Neira comment on the great night of television, the culmination of last season.

The end of the miniseries Better call Saul, from AMC, should be honorably discharged today. the prequel to breaking bad directed by Vince Gilligan, starring Bob Odenkirk, has reached its climax and could be one of the winners.

In section drama the favorite by number of nominations (25) is Succession, HBO Max, winner of 2020, a fiction that has gone further and that puts the Warner platform in the best position for the awards along with resort of The White Lotus (20 nominations), the juvenile euphoria and underappreciated The Staircase.

Apple TV, account in the football comedy ted lasso his great asset, also with 20 nominations, and after collecting 7 statuettes in 2021. And it is in comedy that Disney + also has its hopes in Only murders in the building and its veteran performers Steve Martin and Martin Short. Prime Video also comes into conflict with the new The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.

Netflix is represented with Ozark and the South Korean the squid game that in principle has cooled her chances of being the great recognized of the night

In a miniseries, the criticism against the pharmaceutical companies of Dopescik, by Disney + with Michael Keaton with a veteran also to consider in his category, where his great rivals will be the aforementioned White Lotus and a Netflix hit like Who is Anna?

The 2022 Emmy Nominees

*In bold, our favorites

-Best drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

‘Euphoria’ (HBO Max)

‘Ozarks’ (Netflix)

‘Separation’ (Apple TV)

‘The Squid Game’ (Netflix)

‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

‘Succession’ (HBO Max)

‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime)

-Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman for ‘Ozarks’

Brian Cox for ‘Succession’

Lee Jung-jae for ‘The Squid Game’

Bob Odenkirk for ‘Better Call Saul’

Adam Scott for ‘Separation’

Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’

-Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer for ‘Killing Eve’ (BBC America)

Laura Linney for ‘Ozarks’

Melanie Lynskey for ‘Yellowjackets’

Sandra Oh for ‘Killing Eve’ (BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon for ‘The Morning Show’ (Apple TV)

Zendaya for ‘Euphoria’

-Best Comedy Series

‘Barry’ (HBOMax)

‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (Prime Video)

‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Disney+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

‘What We Do in the Shadows (HBO Max)

‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC, open network)

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (HBO Max)

-Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series

Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

Donald Glover for ‘Atlanta’

Bill Hader for ‘Barry’

Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’

-Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Fifth Brunson by ‘Abbott Elementary’

Kaley Cuoco for ‘The Flight Attendant’ (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’

Issa Rae for ‘Insecure’

Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’

-Best TV Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’

‘Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon’

‘The Survivors’

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’

-Best Miniseries

‘Dopesick: Story of an Addiction’ (Disney +)

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ (Hulu)

‘Who is Anna?’ (Netflix)

‘Pam & Tommy’ (Disney+)

‘The White Lotus’ (HBO Max)

-Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth for ‘The Staircase’ (HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield for ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Oscar Isaac for ‘Secrets of a Marriage’ (HBO Max)

Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick: An Addiction Story’

Himesh Patel for ‘Station Eleven’

Sebastian Stan for ‘Pam & Tommy’

-Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Toni Collette for ‘The Staircase’

Julia Garner for ‘Who is Anna?’

Lily James for ‘Pam & Tommy’

Sarah Paulson for ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’

Margaret Qualley for ‘The Housekeeper’

Amanda Seyfried for ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’

-Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun for ‘Succession’

Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’

Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’

Park Hae-soo for ‘The Squid Game’

Matthew Macfadyen for ‘Succession’

John Turturro for ‘Separation’

Christopher Walken for ‘Separation’

Oh Yeong-su for ‘The Squid Game’

–Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody for ‘Succession’

James Cromwell for ‘Succession’

Colman Domingo for ‘Euphoria’

Arian Moayed for ‘Succession’

Tom Pelphrey for ‘Ozark’

Alexander Skarsgård for ‘Succession’

-Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette for ‘Separation’

Julia Garner for ‘Ozark’

Jung Ho-yeon for ‘The Squid Game’

Christina Ricci for ‘Yellowjackets’

Rhea Seehorn for ‘Better Call Saul’

J. Smith-Cameron for ‘Succession’

Sarah Snook for ‘Succession’

Sydney Sweeney for ‘Euphoria’

-Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis for ‘Succession’

Marcia Gay Harden for ‘The Morning Show’

Martha Kelly for ‘Euphoria’

Sanaa Lathan for ‘Succession’

Harriet Walter for ‘Succession’

Lee You-mi for ‘The Squid Game’

-Best direction of a drama chapter

‘Ozark’ – ‘A Hard Way To Go’

‘Separation’ – ‘The We We Are’

‘The Squid Game’ – ‘Red Light, Green Light’

‘Succession’ – ‘All The Bells Say’

‘Succession’ – ‘The Disruption’

‘Succession’ – ‘Too Much Birthday’

‘Yellowjackets’ – ‘Pilot’

-Best Writing for a Drama Series

‘Better Call Saul’- ‘Plan And Execution’

‘Ozark’ – ‘A Hard Way To Go’

‘Severance’ – ‘The We We Are’

‘The Squid Game’ – ‘One Lucky Day’

‘Succession’ – ‘All The Bells Say’

‘Yellowjackets’ – ‘F Sharp’

‘Yellowjackets’ – ‘Pilot’

-Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan for ‘Barry’

Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’

Toheeb Jimoh for ‘Ted Lasso’

Nick Mohammed for ‘Ted Lasso’

Tony Shalhoub for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Tyler James Williams for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Henry Winkler for ‘Barry’

Bowen Yang for ‘Saturday Night Live’

-Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Bill Hader for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

James Lance for ‘Ted Lasso’

Nathan Lance for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Christopher McDonald for ‘Hacks’

Sam Richardson for ‘Ted Lasso’

-Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Hannah Einbinder for ‘Hacks’

Janelle James for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Kate McKinnon for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Sarah Niles for ‘Ted Lasso’

Sheryl Lee Ralph for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Juno Temple for ‘Ted Lasso’

Hannah Waddingham for ‘Ted Lasso’

-Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams for ‘Hacks’

Harriet Sansom Harris for ‘Hacks’

Jane Lynch for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Laurie Metcalf for ‘Hacks’

Kaitlyn Olson for ‘Hacks’

Harriet Walter for ‘Ted Lasso’

-Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

‘Atlanta’ – ‘New Jazz’

‘Barry’-‘710N’

‘Hacks’ – ‘There Will Be Blood’

‘The Ms. Pat Show’ – ‘Baby Daddy Groundhog Day’

‘Only murders in the building’ – ‘The Boy From 6B’

‘Only Murders in the Building’ – ‘True Crime’

‘Ted Lasso’ – ‘No Weddings And A Funeral’

-Best Writing for a Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’ – ‘Pilot’

‘Barry’-‘710N’

‘Barry’ – ‘starting now’

‘Hacks’- ‘The One, The Only’

‘Only Murders in the Building’ – ‘True Crime’

‘Ted Lasso’ – ‘No Weddings And A Funeral’

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ – ‘The Casino’

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ – ‘The Wellness Center’

-Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett for ‘The White Lotus’

Jake Lacy for ‘The White Lotus’

Will Poulter for ‘Dopesick’

Seth Rogers for ‘Pam & Tommy’

Peter Sarsgaard for ‘Dopesick’

Michael Stuhlbarg for ‘Dopesick’

Steve Zahn for ‘The White Lotus’

-Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Britton for ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Coolidge for ‘The White Lotus’

Alexandra Daddario for ‘The White Lotus’

Kaitlyn Dever for ‘Dopesick’

Natasha Rothwell for ‘The White Lotus’

Sydney Sweeney for ‘The White Lotus’

Mare Winningham for ‘Dopesick’

-Best Directing for a Miniseries or TV Movie

‘Dopesick: Story of an Addiction’ – ‘The People vs. Purdue Pharma’

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ – ‘Green Juice’

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ – ‘Iron Sisters’

‘The Housekeeper’ – ‘Sky Blue’

‘Station Eleven’ – ‘Wheel Of Fire’

‘The White Lotus’

-Best Writing for a Miniseries or TV Movie

‘Dopesick’ – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ – “Man Handled”

‘MAID’ – “Snaps”

‘Station Eleven’ – “Unbroken Circle”

‘The Dropout’ – “I’m In A Hurry”

‘The White Lotus’

-Best reality show

‘La carrera asombroza’

‘Watch out for the big grrrls’

‘Nailed it’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Top Chef’

‘The Voice’

best talk show

‘The Daily Show’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

‘last week tonight’

‘Late night with Seth Meyers’

‘The late show’