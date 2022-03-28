schedules and how to watch the ceremony on television and online

The 5 movies with the most Oscars in history 0:48

(CNN Spanish) – The most important night in Hollywood, the Oscars, will happen in the blink of an eye. If you are a lover of these ceremonies or you just want to see if your cinephile sense is on par with that of the members of the Academy, you may want to know how to tune in to the ceremony.

There are several ways to watch the Oscars but it depends on the country in which you tune in.

How to watch the Oscars in the United States?

If you read us from the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC. You should check with your subscriber cable company, or on broadcast TV listings, what the channel number is for ABC.

If, on the other hand, you prefer to watch it online, services such as YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV and FuboTV will have the ceremony live for the public that chooses this route and is in the United States.

A tip: if you are not subscribed to any of these platforms, you can take advantage of the offer they have for a free trial. Remember to cancel the service if you do not wish to continue with it before the trial period expires.

You can also see the ceremony through the ABC page and its mobile application. Of course, for this option you must authenticate the subscription through your cable company.

How to watch the Oscars from Latin America?

If you are in Latin America, the pay channel TNT, part of WarnerMedia, our parent company, is the one that has historically broadcast this ceremony. There you can see the awards as such and the red carpet.

According to the Oscars, the countries that will be able to tune into the ceremony through TNT are:

Argentina

bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

The Savior

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

If you don’t have cable at home, the Oscars have available a list of countries and the respective channels that will broadcast the ceremony. These are the Spanish-speaking countries, in addition to Brazil, included in said list:

bolivia : Unitel

: Unitel Brazil : Globe TV

: Globe TV Dominican Republic : Teleantillas, channel 2

: Teleantillas, channel 2 Ecuador : Telecuatro, Channel 4/RTS

: Telecuatro, Channel 4/RTS The Savior : Channel Two

: Channel Two Spain : MoviStar Premieres, MoviStar+

: MoviStar Premieres, MoviStar+ Guatemala : Radio TV Guatemala, channels 3, 7, 11 and 13

: Radio TV Guatemala, channels 3, 7, 11 and 13 Honduras : Channel 7, Honduran Television Company

: Channel 7, Honduran Television Company Mexico : Azteca TV, channels 13 and 7

: Azteca TV, channels 13 and 7 Nicaragua : Televicentro of Nicaragua, Channel 13, 4 and 7

: Televicentro of Nicaragua, Channel 13, 4 and 7 Panama : Medcom

: Medcom Paraguay : Cerro Cora Television, Channel 9

: Cerro Cora Television, Channel 9 Uruguay: Larranaga Television Society, Channel 12

The 94th edition of the Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27. They will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood. According to the Oscars, it can be seen in more than 22 territories worldwide.

The ceremony begins at 8:00 pm Miami time and is expected to last 3 hours.