Schedules and transmission channels by country to watch in the Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu

The Real Madrid receives Barcelona on Sunday at the close of matchday 29 of the League, in a classic that could mean half a championship for the merengue leader.
The white team leads the standings with 10 point advantage on Sevilla, second classified, and 15 on Barca and Atletico of Madrid, third and fourth, respectively.
Real Madrid It also has the latest statistics in favor after being imposed in four of the last five classics disputed.
– Without Benzema –
The joy for the victory in the Balearic capital was clouded by the bill left in the form of the French side’s loss Ferland Mendy, He suffered an injury to the abductor of his left leg.
The French striker will also be low Karim Benzema, that he had to retire in the last minutes of the match with discomfort in his left calf and that he has not recovered for the Clásico, according to Ancelotti.
XAVI’S 11TH STARTER AGAINST REAL MADRID
The Barca arrives encouraged, moreover, after managing to get into the quarterfinals of Europe Leaguewhere he is the only Spanish survivor, winning 2-1 on Thursday at the Galatasaray.
“Today is a turning point for the project, for the group and to continue growing”, said Barça coach, Xavi Hernández, who has managed to transform the illusion of signing into results.
– On the league podium –
The azulgrana team has gone from being 9th in the League outside of European places when it was announced Xavi’s arrival on the bench azulgrana in November to third position, although reaching the merengue leader seems complicated.
Barça has been able to take advantage of recent winter signings, especially that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, qthat since his arrival accumulates seven goals in ten games, including the victory against Galatasaray.
The front Gabonese Franco se is outlined as one of Barça’s main weapons on Sunday, along with the mischief Pedro González ‘Pedri’.
WHAT TIME DO REAL MADRID VS BARCELONA PLAY?
• United States (Los Angeles) – 1:00 PM
• Mexico – 2:00 pm
• Peru – 3:00 pm
• Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua – 2:00 PM
• Panama – 3:00 PM
• Colombia – 3:00 p.m.
• Ecuador – 3:00 p.m.
• United States (Miami, Houston, New York) – 4:00 pm
• Venezuela – 4:00 pm
• Bolivia – 4:00 p.m.
• Chile – 5:00 pm
• Paraguay – 5:00 p.m.
• Uruguay – 5:00 p.m.
• Argentina – 5:00 p.m.
• Brazil – 5:00 pm
• Spain – 9:00 p.m.
WHICH CHANNEL IS TRANSMITTING REAL MADRID VS BARCELONA?
• Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua – SKY
• Argentina – DIRECTV
• Bolivia – DIRECTV
• Brazil – Star+
• Colombia – DIRECTV
• Chile – DIRECTV
• United States – ESPN+
• Ecuador – DIRECTV
• Mexico – Blue To Go Video Everywhere
• Paraguay – DIRECTV
• Peru – DIRECTV
• Spain – Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+ and Movistar Laliga 1
• Uruguay – DIRECTV
• Venezuela – DIRECTV