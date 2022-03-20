Schedules and transmission channels by country to watch in the Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu

The Real Madrid receives Barcelona on Sunday at the close of matchday 29 of the League, in a classic that could mean half a championship for the merengue leader.

The white team leads the standings with 10 point advantage on Sevilla, second classified, and 15 on Barca and Atletico of Madrid, third and fourth, respectively.

Real Madrid It also has the latest statistics in favor after being imposed in four of the last five classics disputed.

– Without Benzema –

The joy for the victory in the Balearic capital was clouded by the bill left in the form of the French side’s loss Ferland Mendy, He suffered an injury to the abductor of his left leg.