Schedules of Real Madrid-Barcelona and the countries that will not broadcast the great Clásico of the Spanish league

2022-03-18
The Real Madrid receives this Sunday Barcelona in the star clash of matchday 29 of LaLiga, in search of a victory that would allow him to give a great blow of authority to the Spanish championship.
In the absence of ten days for the end of the competition, the Real Madrid leads the domestic tournament with a 10-point advantage over Seville (2nd), and 15 on Barcelona (3rd) and Athletic (4th).
After four consecutive victories in the competition, a new victory against the azulgranas would be a big step towards securing the league crown.
The merengue team arrives at the meeting encouraged by their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after coming back against PSG last week and the 0-3 win at Majorca.
In front will be a Barcelona in an upward dynamic. The Catalan team has accumulated seven consecutive games without losing in LaLiga, six of them victories, the last one a resounding 4-0 at Osasuna last Sunday.
To this is added that the table of Xavi will arrive with high morale after going back to the Galatasaray on Turkish soil to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals. Barça, without much experience in this tournament, has become the big favorite for the title.
It should be remembered that in the first leg, the Real Madrid won the Camp Nou 1-2 in what was the first Clasico without Leo Messi. The goals for the ‘Merengue’ were the work of David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez. On the Barça side, the retired player scored Kun Aguero.
Schedules to see the Clásico Real Madrid-Barcelona
Honduras: 2:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: 2:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Panama: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.
Chile: 5:00 p.m.
Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 pm
France: 9:00 p.m.
Italy: 9:00 p.m.
United States: 1:00 p.m. in Los Angeles, 3:00 p.m. in Houston, and 4:00 p.m. in New York.
Countries that will not broadcast the Spanish Classic: North Korea, Mongolia, Malta and Papua New Guinea.