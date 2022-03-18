Schedules of Real Madrid-Barcelona and the countries that will not broadcast the great Clásico of the Spanish league

2022-03-18

The Real Madrid receives this Sunday Barcelona in the star clash of matchday 29 of LaLiga, in search of a victory that would allow him to give a great blow of authority to the Spanish championship.

The condition of Mbappé’s mother to sign for Real Madrid

In the absence of ten days for the end of the competition, the Real Madrid leads the domestic tournament with a 10-point advantage over Seville (2nd), and 15 on Barcelona (3rd) and Athletic (4th).

After four consecutive victories in the competition, a new victory against the azulgranas would be a big step towards securing the league crown.

The merengue team arrives at the meeting encouraged by their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after coming back against PSG last week and the 0-3 win at Majorca.