schedules, plots and stars of the films scheduled today, Friday 22 October 2021 – Sanremonews.it

Programming in the cinemas of the province of Imperia. On the poster and in the images the film at the Ritz dell’Ariston in Sanremo and at Room 2 of the Imperia cinema in Oneglia

SANREMO

Ariston (tel. 0184 506060)

Locked down (for the programming of musical performances, theatrical performances, congresses, please refer to the ‘Events Agenda’ section)

Ritz Cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– BABY BOSS 2 – FAMILY BUSINESS – hours 16.30 – by Tom McGrath – Animation – “The Templeton brothers have grown up and moved away from each other. However, a new Baby Boss, with a cutting-edge approach, appears on the scene and the Templetons will reconnect, re-evaluating the meaning of family and discovering that what is really worth … “

Critics’ rating: ***

– HALLOWEEN KILLS – hours 19.00 – 21.30 – by David Gordon Green – with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael Hall – Horror – “A few minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson leave the masked monster Michael Myers caged and burned in the basement, Laurie, badly injured and convinced that she has finally gotten rid of the dangerous killer forever, is rushed. Michael, however, is not dead and has managed to free himself by resuming his ritual bloodbath. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rebel against the unstoppable monster. The Strode women join forces. as well as a group of other survivors forming a crowd of vigilantes who will hunt down Michael trying to end it once and for all … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 1 (tel. 0184 506060)

– VENOM – THE FURY OF CARNAGE – hours 5.15pm – 7.15pm – 9.15pm – by Andy Serkis – with Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham – Action / Science Fiction / Horror – “Journalist Eddie Brock goes to prison to interview serial killer Cletus Kasady who is about to be sentenced to death. During the execution something goes wrong and Kasady becomes the human host of another alien symbiote, Carnage. thus fueling a new escalation of violence and crime … “

Critics’ rating: **

Roof 2 (tel. 0184 506060)

– NO TIME TO DIE – hours 17.00 – 21.00 – by Cary Joji Fukunaga – with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz – Action / Adventure / Thriller – “James Bond enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica after retiring from active duty. His quiet life is abruptly cut short when Felix Leiter, an old friend and CIA agent, reappears asking him for help. The mission to free a scientist from his parents. kidnappers will turn out to be more insidious than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious enemy armed with a new and dangerous technology … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 3 (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– RON – A FRIEND OFF THE PROGRAM – hours 17.00 – 19.00 – by Jean-Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith – Animation – “Barney is a clumsy middle school student and Ron is his new device that walks, talks and connects digitally and should be his ‘ready-to-go best friend.’ In the age of social media, Ron’s hilarious malfunctions they launch the two on an action-packed journey where the boy and the robot deal with the wonderful confusion of true friendship … “

Critics’ rating: ***

– THE LAST DUEL – hours 21.15 – by Ridley Scott – with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker – Dramatic – “Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his courage and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife. , Marguerite, is fiercely raped by Le Gris, refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. The resulting trial by combat, an exhausting duel to the ‘last blood between the two men, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 4 (tel. 0184 506060)

– MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES – hours 17.00 – 19.00 – 21.00 – by Simone Godano – with Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone, Thomas Trabacchi, Mario Pirrello, Andrea Di Casa – Comedy – “Clara is so good at lying that she is the first to believe his lies. Vital and chaotic, she has some trouble keeping her impulses in check. Diego is her exact opposite, a man tried by events, with various psychoses and Continuous fits of anger. They find themselves in a Day Center for the rehab of disturbed people. The test that awaits them seems impossible: they have to manage a restaurant in the Center avoiding any conflict with the rest of the group. Too bad they don’t have any kind of attitude for successful businesses. But the two will soon begin to discover that the union can lead to incredible results. And who knows, maybe even love … “

Critics’ rating: ***

IMPERIA

Central (tel. 0183 63871)

– VENOM – THE FURY OF CARNAGE – hours 21.00 – by Andy Serkis – with Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham – Action / Science Fiction / Horror – “Journalist Eddie Brock goes to prison to interview serial killer Cletus Kasady who is about to be sentenced to death. During the execution something goes wrong and Kasady becomes the human host of another alien symbiote, Carnage. thus fueling a new escalation of violence and crime … “

Critics’ rating: **

Imperia – Room 1 (tel. 0183 292745)

– THE LAST DUEL – hours 20.45 – by Ridley Scott – with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker – Dramatic – “Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his courage and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife. , Marguerite, is fiercely raped by Le Gris, refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. The resulting trial by combat, an exhausting duel to the ‘last blood between the two men, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Imperia – Room 2 (tel. 0183 292745)

– HALLOWEEN KILLS – hours 21.15 – by David Gordon Green – with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael Hall – Horror – “A few minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson leave the masked monster Michael Myers caged and burned in the basement, Laurie, badly injured and convinced that she has finally gotten rid of the dangerous killer forever, is rushed. Michael, however, is not dead and has managed to free himself by resuming his ritual bloodbath. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rebel against the unstoppable monster. The Strode women join forces. as well as a group of other survivors forming a crowd of vigilantes who will hunt down Michael trying to end it once and for all … “

Critics’ rating: ***



DIANO MARINA

Politeama Dianese (tel. 0183 495930)

– MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES – hours 21.00 – by Simone Godano – with Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone, Thomas Trabacchi, Mario Pirrello, Andrea Di Casa – Comedy – “Clara is so good at lying that she is the first to believe his lies. Vital and chaotic, she has some trouble keeping her impulses in check. Diego is her exact opposite, a man tried by events, with various psychoses and Continuous fits of anger. They find themselves in a Day Center for the rehab of disturbed people. The test that awaits them seems impossible: they have to manage a restaurant in the Center avoiding any conflict with the rest of the group. Too bad they don’t have any kind of attitude for successful businesses. But the two will soon begin to discover that the union can lead to incredible results. And who knows, maybe even love … “

Critics’ rating: ***

BORDIGHERA

Olympia (tel. 0184 261955)

– ARIAFERMA – hours 21.00 – by Leonardo Di Costanzo – with Toni Servillo, Silvio Orlando, Fabrizio Ferracane, Salvatore Striano, Roberto De Francesco – Dramatic – “An old nineteenth-century prison, located in an inaccessible and unspecified area of ​​the Italian territory, is being abandoned. Due to bureaucratic problems, transfers are blocked and a dozen prisoners with few agents remain waiting for new destinations. In a suspended atmosphere, the rules of separation are loosened and among the remaining men we can see new forms of relationships … “

Critics’ rating: ****

Multiplex Zeni – Room 1 (tel. 0184 260699)

– THE LAST DUEL – hours 21.10 – by Ridley Scott – with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker – Dramatic – “Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his courage and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife. , Marguerite, is fiercely raped by Le Gris, refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. The resulting trial by combat, an exhausting duel to the ‘last blood between the two men, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Multiplex Zeni – Room 2 (tel. 0184 260699)

– MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES – hours 21.00 – by Simone Godano – with Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone, Thomas Trabacchi, Mario Pirrello, Andrea Di Casa – Comedy – “Clara is so good at lying that she is the first to believe his lies. Vital and chaotic, she has some trouble keeping her impulses in check. Diego is her exact opposite, a man tried by events, with various psychoses and Continuous fits of anger. They find themselves in a Day Center for the rehab of disturbed people. The test that awaits them seems impossible: they have to manage a restaurant in the Center avoiding any conflict with the rest of the group. Too bad they don’t have any kind of attitude for successful businesses. But the two will soon begin to discover that the union can lead to incredible results. And who knows, maybe even love … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Legend – Reviews of film critics in da

1 * star (mediocre) to 5 ***** stars (masterpiece)

Film plots taken from www.cinematografo.it