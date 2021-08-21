schedules, plots and stars of the films scheduled today, Monday 17 August 2021 – Sanremonews.it

Programming in the cinemas of the province of Imperia. On the poster and in the images the film at the Politeama of Diano Marina

SANREMO

Ariston (tel. 0184 506060)

– THE SUICIDE SQUAD – hours 5.15 pm – 20.45 – by James Gunn – with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto – Action / Adventure / Fantasy – “Belle Reve is the prison with a very particular record: that of the highest death rate in the United States. Here the worst supervillains are locked up, and it is here that Amanda Waller ‘recruits’ her agents for the special Task Force where Suicide missions are the order of the day. Under the command of Colonel Rick Flag, supervillains Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and Harley Quinn, travel to the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant opponents and guerrilla forces, the Squad will be involved in a search mission and as always, with every false move they risk death … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Ritz Cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

– FREE GUY – HERO FOR GAME – hours 17.30 – 21.30 – by Shawn Levy – with Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery – Action / Adventure / Comedy – “A bank employee discovers that he is a character in an open world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story and to rewrite his character. In a world without limits, the protagonist is determined to become the one who he will save his world in his own way … before it’s too late … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 1 (tel. 0184 506060)

– JUNGLE CRUISE – hours 17.20 – 21.15 – by Jaume Collet-Serra – with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons – Adventure – “Lily, a London researcher, leaves for the Amazon rainforest and hires Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her ruined boat. Lily is looking for an ancient tree with extraordinary healing qualities. During this epic quest, The unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate is that. of humanity are hanging by a thread … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 2 (tel. 0184 506060)

– CROODS 2 – hours 17.15 – 21.00 – by Kirk De Micco, Chris Sanders, Joel Crawford with the voices of Alessandro Gassmann, Virginia Raffaele, Benedetta Porcaroli, Francesco Pannofino, Alice Pagani – Animation / Adventure – “The prehistoric family of the Croods managed to survive the end of the world, facing countless dangers and disasters, escaping enormous prehistoric animals and abandoning the safety of their cave. Now, however, they will face the most difficult challenge of all: the meeting with another family, the Superiors. After finding a heavenly place to take root, the Croods meet the Superiors who seem to be in effect one step higher on the evolutionary ladder. The tensions are strong and it seems that there is no both a way to find a meeting ground, until a new threat pushes the two families to unite against fate … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 3 (tel. 0184 506060)

Locked down

Roof 4 (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– CAPTAIN SABER AND THE MAGIC DIAMOND – hours 17.00 – by Marit Moum Aune, Rasmus A. Sivertsen – Animation – “The evil prince of the jungle Mago Kahn has finally obtained the magic diamond which, according to legend, is able to fulfill every wish when exposed to the light of the full moon. The joy, however, does not last long: Marco, a awake boy, orphan and homeless, he manages to steal the diamond in order to finally indulge in a good hot meal. Meanwhile, Pinky, the youngest pirate ever, enjoys quiet days with her friend Veronica who, on the contrary, dreams of having adventurous experiences. he opportunity comes unexpectedly when Captain Saber, one of the greatest pirates of the Seven Seas, bursts into the lives of the boys to take them with him in search of the coveted diamond. Each of them has a different reason for wanting to take it. Thus begins a race full of fun. twists to get your hands on the precious magic diamond … “

Critics’ rating: **

– MARX CAN WAIT – hours 20.30 – by Marco Bellocchio – with Marco Bellocchio – Documentary – “Marco Bellocchio, through his family, brings to life the story of his twin brother Camillo, who committed suicide on December 27, 1968, without filters or modesty, almost an investigation, which reconstructs a historical era and weaves the red thread of many his cinema. A totally autobiographical story, but which wants to be ‘universal’: a reflection on the pain of the survivors, but above all on the desire to hide the truth from the mother, convinced that otherwise she would not have endured the tragedy … “

Critics’ rating: ****

Open-air cinema in Piazza Borea D’Olmo

– FREE GUY – HERO FOR GAME – hours 21.15 – by Shawn Levy – with Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery – Action / Adventure / Comedy – “A bank employee discovers that he is a character in an open world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story and to rewrite his character. In a world without limits, the protagonist is determined to become the one who he will save his world in his own way … before it’s too late … “

Critics’ rating: ***

IMPERIA

Central (tel. 0183 63871)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 1 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 2 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down



DIANO MARINA

Politeama Dianese (tel. 0183 495930)

– THE FATHER – hours 21.15 – by Florian Zeller – with Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams – Dramatic – “Anthony is 81 years old. He lives alone in his London apartment and refuses all the people his daughter Anne tries to impose on him. Soon, however, Anne will no longer be able to visit him every day: she has made the decision to move to Paris with a man she has just met … But if so, then who is the stranger who suddenly swoops into the living room of Anthony’s house, claiming to have been married to Anne for over ten years? Where do you live is his and his daughter’s house? Yet Anthony is sure that this is his apartment. There seems to be something strange in the air, as if the world has suddenly stopped following its usual rules. Lost in a maze of questions unanswered, Anthony desperately tries to understand what is happening around him … “

Critics’ rating: ****

SAN BARTOLOMEO AT THE SEA

Arena Emerald (0183 406863)

– JUNGLE CRUISE – hours 21.30 – by Jaume Collet-Serra – with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons – Adventure – “Lily, a London researcher, leaves for the Amazon rainforest and hires Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her ruined boat. Lily is looking for an ancient tree with extraordinary healing qualities. During this epic quest, The unlikely duo encounters countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate is that. of humanity are hanging by a thread … “

Critics’ rating: ***

BORDIGHERA

Olympia (tel. 0184 261955)

– STORM BOY – THE BOY WHO COULD FLY – hours 21.00 – by Shawn Seet – with Jai Courtney, Finn Little, Geoffrey Rush, Erik Thomson, Natasha Wanganeen – Drama / Adventure – “Story of an extraordinary friendship between a little boy and a pelican, set in the distant Coorong National Park of South Australia. Storm Boy / Michael Kingley has become a successful retired businessman. Thanks to his granddaughter who asks him for help on some issues related to the protection of the planet and the environment, Michael begins to recall his now forgotten childhood, spent with his father along an isolated and uncontaminated coast. The succession of images from his past will bring him back to memories of how, as a boy, he had rescued and raised an extraordinary orphaned pelican named Mr Percival. Their very special and unconditional bond will have a profound effect on his whole life … “

Critics’ rating: **

Multiplex Zeni – Room 1 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

Multiplex Zeni – Room 2 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

