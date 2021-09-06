schedules, plots and stars of the films scheduled today, Monday 6 September 2021 – Imperianews.it

Programming in the cinemas of the province of Imperia. On the poster and in the images the film in Room 2 of the Imperia cinema in Oneglia

SANREMO

Ariston (tel. 0184 506060)

Locked down

Ritz Cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

– LIKE A CAT IN A TANGENTIAL – RETURN TO THE GUARD OF THE DEAD – hours 17.20 – 21.30 – by Riccardo Milani – with Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero, Sarah Felberbaum – Comedy – “Three years later. While Alessio and Agnese meet again in a London pub, in Rome Monica ends up in prison because of the twins who hid stolen goods in the oil drums of ‘Pizza and Samosa’, and calls Giovanni in search of help. Our ‘thinker’, now linked to the young and rampant Camilla, is engaged in a project to recover a space in the suburbs. To get Monica out of prison, Giovanni manages to switch the detention with a job in the parish of San Basilio led by Don Davide, as beautiful as he is pious. This is how Monica and Giovanni’s lives intertwine again but this time, despite the usual differences of the case and the thousand troubles they will get into, a true story seems to be born between the two. Intent on revealing their relationship to the world, they organize a lunch in Coccia di Morto with the whole family, including Sergio, Luce and obviously the two boys. But this is exactly where the unthinkable happens … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 1 (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– ME AGAINST YOU: THE FILM – THE MYSTERY OF THE ENCHANTED SCHOOL – hours 17.15 – 7.15pm – by Gianluca Leuzzi – with Sofia Scalia, Luigi Calagna – Comedy – “A beautiful school is about to reopen after many years and Luì and Sofì are the special guests of the inauguration party and their friend Pongo is waiting for them on the spot. The school could, however, hide a mystery and, once again , the ‘Me against You’ will have to face the evil Mr. S with courage and try to sabotage his evil plans in the name of friendship. In the school, for the first time, Luì and Sofì could learn an important secret about their past…”

Critics’ rating: **

– THE SUICIDE SQUAD – hours 20.45 – by James Gunn – with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto – Action / Adventure / Fantasy – “Belle Reve is the prison with a very particular record: that of the highest death rate in the United States. Here the worst supervillains are locked up, and it is here that Amanda Waller ‘recruits’ her agents for the special Task Force where Suicide missions are the order of the day. Under the command of Colonel Rick Flag, supervillains Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and Harley Quinn, travel to the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant opponents and guerrilla forces, the Squad will be involved in a search mission and as always, with every false move they risk death … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 2 (tel. 0184 506060)

– SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS – hours 17.10 – 21.10 – by Destin Daniel Cretton – with Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Florian Munteanu – Action / Adventure / Fantasy – “Shang-Chi, born into an organized crime family, has moved away from ‘business’ and prefers to live a normal life in San Francisco, despite having received an excellent martial arts education from an early age. Unfortunately, his life ‘normal’ is thrown into chaos when the past comes back. To defend himself from a group of assassins he is forced to return to his origins and fight the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 3 (tel. 0184 506060)

– MALIGNANT (VM 14 years) – hours 17.40 – 21.20 – by James Wan – with Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Brian a White, Jacqueline McKenzie – Horror – “Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of horrific murders and her torment worsens when she discovers these daydreams are terrifying realities …”

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 4 (tel. 0184 506060)

– MONDOCANE – hours 17.30 – 21.15 – by Alessandro Celli – with Dennis Protopapa, Giuliano Soprano, Alessandro Borghi, Barbara Ronchi, Ludovica Nasti – Dramatic – “In the not too distant future, Taranto is a ghost town surrounded by barbed wire where no one, not even the police, dares to enter. The poorest are left fighting for survival, while a criminal gang, the Ants, led by the charismatic Testacalda, he competes for territory with another gang. Two thirteen-year-old orphans, who have grown up together, dream of joining that gang. Pietro, known as Mondocane for having passed the acceptance test in the gang, forces Christian to the group that he laughs calling him Pisciasotto. But something breaks in their equilibrium, putting everything they believe in at risk … “

Critics’ rating: ***

IMPERIA

Central (tel. 0183 63871)

Imperia – Room 1 (tel. 0183 292745)

Imperia – Room 2 (tel. 0183 292745)

– FRAGMENTS OF THE PAST – REMINISCENCE – hours 21.15 – by Lisa Joy – with Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, Angela Sarafyan – Science fiction – “Nick Bannister is a private investigator who specializes in helping his clients recover lost memories. One day a new client named Mae hires him for a lost item. This seemingly simple case will bring up a violent conspiracy and the disappearance of Mae and Bannister will face a difficult choice … “

Critics’ rating: ***



DIANO MARINA

Politeama Dianese (tel. 0183 495930)

– THE CARD COLLECTOR – hours 21.00 – by Paul Schrader – with Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Ekaterina Baker – Action – “William Tell is a former military man who lives in the shadows as a small-time gambler. Tell’s meticulous life is shaken by his encounter with Cirk, a young man seeking revenge against a common enemy. With the support of the Mysterious financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk to the casino circuit to lead him on a new path. However, you can’t get rid of the ghosts of the past so easily … “

Critics’ rating: np

BORDIGHERA

Olympia (tel. 0184 261955)

Locked down

Multiplex Zeni – Room 1 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

Multiplex Zeni – Room 2 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

Legend – Reviews of film critics in da

1 * star (mediocre) to 5 ***** stars (masterpiece)

Film plots taken from www.cinematografo.it