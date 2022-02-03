schedules, plots and stars of the films scheduled today, Thursday 3 February 2022 – Sanremonews.it

Programming in the cinemas of the province of Imperia. On the poster and in the images the film in Room 1 of the Zeni in Bordighera

SANREMO

Ariston (tel. 0184 506060)

Closed for the Italian Song Festival

Ritz cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

Closed for the Italian Song Festival

Roof 1 (tel. 0184 506060)

Closed for the Italian Song Festival

Roof 2 (tel. 0184 506060)

Closed for the Italian Song Festival

Roof 3 (tel. 0184 506060)

Closed for the Italian Song Festival

Roof 4 (tel. 0184 506060)

Closed for the Italian Song Festival

Central Cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– THE WOLF AND THE LION – hours 4.15pm – 7.00pm – by Gilles de Maistre – with Molly Kunz, Graham Greene (II), Charlie Carrick, Derek Johnson, Rhys Slack – Adventure / Family – “A wolf cub and a lion cub lost in the Canadian forests, are saved by a girl. The friendship between the three of them will change their lives forever …”

Critics’ rating: **

– SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME – hours 21.00 – by Jon Watts – with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina – Action – “Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, goes on a vacation to Europe with his best friends Ned and MJ. Peter is determined to enjoy some free time and not wear his alter ego costume, but sadly thinks about it. Nick Fury to make him change his mind when he comes to ask him for help in defeating elemental creatures that are creating chaos on the continent … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Tabarin cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– ME AGAINST YOU – LOST IN TIME – hours 15.45 – 17.00 – by Gianluca Leuzzi – with Luigi Calagna, Sofia Scalia, Michele Savoia, Antonella Carone, Pierpaolo Zizzi – Comedy – “It is a special day for Luì, who is finally about to receive his diploma as a scientist, and as always Sofì is there by his side to support him and give him courage. Pongo, their lifelong friend, cannot miss the event. . Once again, however, Mr. S and the faithful Perfidy, will try to undermine Me Against You but Sofì, with her fairy powers, and Luì, with the best technology worthy of a true scientist, will give a hard time to the their enemies. Something goes wrong though and the magic will catapult everyone into distant places and times … lost in time! In this magical journey the Me Against You will discover that they have new friends and will meet a new, fierce enemy. A fantastic and exciting adventure in the cinema for Luì and Sofì, full of surprises and with lots of fun for their little fans and all families … “

Critics’ rating: **

– THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS – NIGHTMARE ALLEY – hours 18.15 – 21.00 – by Guillermo Del Toro – with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins – Action / Drama – “Stanton Carlisle is a skilled wandering con man who manages to become a charming entertainer and manipulator, skilled to the point of being able to convince himself that he can challenge fate and win. The story begins in a traveling amusement park, a place of terror and terror. wonders to then get married in the halls of wealth and power, where seduction and betrayal dwell. While Stanton is harnessed in his delirious rise, the story tells us of the American dream that loses its luster and goes adrift … “

Critics’ rating: ***

IMPERIA

Central (tel. 0183 63871)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 1 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 2 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down

DIANO MARINA

Politeama Dianese (tel. 0183 495930)

Locked down

BORDIGHERA

Olympia (tel. 0184 261955)

Critics’ rating: ***

Multiplex Zeni – Room 1 (tel. 0184 260699)

– A WINNING FAMILY – KING RICHARD – hours 21.00 – by Reinaldo Marcus Green – with Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn – Sports / Biographical – “Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the world stage, as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unshakable conviction as means to achieve the impossible and have an impact on the world … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Multiplex Zeni – Room 2 (tel. 0184 260699)

– A HERO – hours 21.00 – by Asghar Farhadi – with Sarina Farhadi, Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy, Sahar Goldust – Dramatic – “Rahim is in prison due to a debt he was unable to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince the creditor to withdraw the complaint. But things don’t go as planned …”

Critics’ rating: ***

