schedules, plots and stars of the films scheduled today, Tuesday 24 August 2021 – Sanremonews.it

Programming in the cinemas of the province of Imperia. On the poster and in the images the film at the Olimpia cinema in Bordighera

SANREMO

Ariston (tel. 0184 506060)

– FAST & FURIOUS 9 – hours 17.00 – 21.00 – by Justin Lin – with Vin Diesel, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Finn Cole – Action / Adventure – “Dom is living a peaceful life with his family, but once again the past comes back to haunt him. This time Dom and his team will have to stop a worldwide conspiracy led by the most skilled killer and best driver they have ever met. : his brother Jakob … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Ritz Cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

– THE SUICIDE SQUAD – hours 5.15 pm – 20.45 – by James Gunn – with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto – Action / Adventure / Fantasy – “Belle Reve is the prison with a very particular record: that of the highest death rate in the United States. Here the worst supervillains are locked up, and it is here that Amanda Waller ‘recruits’ her agents for the special Task Force where Suicide missions are the order of the day. Under the command of Colonel Rick Flag, supervillains Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and Harley Quinn, travel to the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant opponents and guerrilla forces, the Squad will be involved in a search mission and as always, with every false move they risk death … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 1 (tel. 0184 506060)

– ME AGAINST YOU: THE FILM – THE MYSTERY OF THE ENCHANTED SCHOOL – hours 17.15 – 7.15pm – 9.15pm – by Gianluca Leuzzi – with Sofia Scalia, Luigi Calagna – Comedy – "A beautiful school is about to reopen after many years and Luì and Sofì are the special guests of the inauguration party and their friend Pongo is waiting for them on the spot. The school could, however, hide a mystery and, once again , the 'Me against You' will have to face the evil Mr. S with courage and try to sabotage his evil plans in the name of friendship. In the school, for the first time, Luì and Sofì could learn an important secret about their past…" Critics' rating: **

Roof 2 (tel. 0184 506060)

– FREE GUY – HERO FOR GAME – hours 17.30 – 21.30 – by Shawn Levy – with Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery – Action / Adventure / Comedy – “A bank employee discovers that he is a character in an open world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story and to rewrite his character. In a world without limits, the protagonist is determined to become the one who he will save his world in his own way … before it’s too late … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 3 (tel. 0184 506060)

– ME AGAINST YOU: THE FILM – THE MYSTERY OF THE ENCHANTED SCHOOL – hours 17.30 – 20.45

Critics’ rating: **

Roof 4 (tel. 0184 506060)

Double programming

– JUNGLE CRUISE – hours 17.00 – by Jaume Collet-Serra – with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons – Adventure – “Lily, a London researcher, leaves for the Amazon rainforest and hires Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her ruined boat. Lily is looking for an ancient tree with extraordinary healing qualities. During this epic quest, The unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate is that. of humanity are hanging by a thread … “

Critics’ rating: ***

– FLY ME AWAY – hours 7.15pm – 9.15pm – by Christophe Barratier with Victor Belmondo, Gérard Lanvin, Yoann Eloundou, Ornella Fleury, Andranic Manet – Comedy / Drama – “Thomas is 29 years old, he spends his evenings in the disco and his days sleeping, much to the chagrin of his father, Dr. Reinhard. After yet another proof of irresponsibility, the latter decides to give him an ultimatum: he will have to leave home if will not help him take care of Marcus, one of his young patients. Marcus is twelve years old and a serious illness, but he is full of dreams and a desire to discover the world: suffering from multiple disabilities, he fights every day with the help of his mother Maissa and Dr. Reinhard. The meeting between the two boys will upset the lives of both, changing it forever … “

Critics’ rating: **

Open-air cinema in Piazza Borea D’Olmo

Locked down

IMPERIA

Central (tel. 0183 63871)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 1 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 2 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down



DIANO MARINA

Politeama Dianese (tel. 0183 495930)

– THE BAD POET – hours 21.15 – by Gianluca Jodice – with Sergio Castellitto, Francesco Patané, Tommaso Ragno, Clotilde Courau, Fausto Russo Alesi – Biographical – “1936. Giovanni Comini has just been promoted federal, the youngest that Italy can boast. This is what his mentor, Achille Starace, secretary of the Fascist Party and number two of the regime wanted. Comini was immediately summoned to Rome for a delicate mission: he will have to supervise Gabriele d’Annunzio and put him in a position to do no harm … Yes, because the poet, the national poet, has recently appeared disappointed, and Mussolini fears it could damage his imminent alliance with Hitler’s Germany. But at the Vittoriale, the political plan of which Comini is only a small performer will begin to lose its solid contours and the young federal, torn between loyalty to the Party and fascination for the poet, will end up seriously endangering his career. … “

Critics’ rating: ****

SAN BARTOLOMEO AT THE SEA

Arena Emerald (0183 406863)

– CROODS 2 – hours 21.30 – by Kirk De Micco, Chris Sanders, Joel Crawford with the voices of Alessandro Gassmann, Virginia Raffaele, Benedetta Porcaroli, Francesco Pannofino, Alice Pagani – Animation / Adventure – “The prehistoric family of the Croods managed to survive the end of the world, facing countless dangers and disasters, escaping enormous prehistoric animals and abandoning the safety of their cave. Now, however, they will face the most difficult challenge of all: the meeting with another family, the Superiors. After finding a heavenly place to take root, the Croods meet the Superiors who seem to be in effect one step higher on the evolutionary ladder. The tensions are strong and it seems that there is no both a way to find a meeting ground, until a new threat pushes the two families to unite against fate … “

Critics’ rating: ***

BORDIGHERA

Olympia (tel. 0184 261955)

Double programming

– ME AGAINST YOU: THE FILM – THE MYSTERY OF THE ENCHANTED SCHOOL – hours 18.00 – 19.30

Critics’ rating: **

– MOTHER – hours 21.00 – by Bong Joon-ho – with Bin Won, Ku Jin, Hye-ja Kim, Je-mun Yun, Jeon Mi-seon, Woo-hee Cheon – Dramatic – “A woman lives alone with her only child, a shy and unsociable young man who spends his time indoors. When a murder is committed in their city, the police start investigations to find a culprit and arrest the woman’s son only because he has no alibi. The defense lawyer is not able to prove the innocence of the man, so it will be up to the mother to investigate on the other hand to exonerate the beloved son … “

Critics’ rating: ****

Multiplex Zeni – Room 1 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

Multiplex Zeni – Room 2 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

