schedules, plots and stars of the films scheduled today, Wednesday 27 October 2021 – Sanremonews.it

SANREMO

Ariston (tel. 0184 506060)

– TIME IS UP – hours 17.15 – 19.30 – 21.45 – by Elisa Amoruso – Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Roberto Davide, Nikolay Moss – Drama / Romance – “Vivien and Roy are two teenagers with seemingly opposite personalities. Vivien is a talented student with a passion for physics and a desire to enter a prestigious American university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula that pushes her to postpone the future. his own happiness. Roy, on the other hand, is a problematic boy, tormented by a trauma experienced as a child, who seems to chase him inexorably and continually smash all his dreams. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave its events in surprising and unexpected ways … “

Critics’ rating: **

Ritz Cinema (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– BABY BOSS 2 – FAMILY BUSINESS – hours 16.30 – by Tom McGrath – Animation – “The Templetons have grown up and moved away from each other. However, a new Baby Boss, with a cutting-edge approach, appears on the scene and the Templetons will reconnect, re-evaluating the meaning of family and discovering that what is really worth … “

Critics’ rating: ***

– HALLOWEEN KILLS – hours 19.00 – 21.30 – by David Gordon Green – with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael Hall – Horror – “A few minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson leave the masked monster Michael Myers caged and burned in the basement, Laurie, badly injured and convinced that she has finally gotten rid of the dangerous killer forever, is rushed. Michael, however, is not dead and has managed to free himself by resuming his ritual bloodbath. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rebel against the unstoppable monster. The Strode women join forces. as well as a group of other survivors forming a crowd of vigilantes who will hunt down Michael trying to end it once and for all … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 1 (tel. 0184 506060)

– VENOM – THE FURY OF CARNAGE – hours 5.15pm – 7.15pm – 9.15pm – by Andy Serkis – with Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham – Action / Science Fiction / Horror – “Journalist Eddie Brock goes to prison to interview serial killer Cletus Kasady who is about to be sentenced to death. During the execution something goes wrong and Kasady becomes the human host of another alien symbiote, Carnage. thus fueling a new escalation of violence and crime … “

Critics’ rating: **

Roof 2 (tel. 0184 506060)

– NO TIME TO DIE – hours 17.00 – 21.00 – by Cary Joji Fukunaga – with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz – Action / Adventure / Thriller – “James Bond enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica after retiring from active duty. His quiet life is abruptly cut short when Felix Leiter, an old friend and CIA agent, reappears asking him for help. The mission to free a scientist from his parents. kidnappers will turn out to be more insidious than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious enemy armed with a new and dangerous technology … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 3 (tel. 0184 506060)

Double Programming

– RON – A FRIEND OUT OF PROGRAM – hours 17.00 – 19.00 – by Jean-Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith – Animation – “Barney is a clumsy middle school student and Ron is his new device that walks, talks and connects digitally and should be his ‘ready-to-go best friend.’ In the age of social media, Ron’s hilarious malfunctions they launch the two on an action-packed journey where the boy and the robot deal with the wonderful confusion of true friendship … “

Critics’ rating: ***

– THE LAST DUEL – hours 21.15 – by Ridley Scott – with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker – Dramatic – “Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his courage and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife. , Marguerite, is fiercely raped by Le Gris, refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. The resulting trial by combat, an exhausting duel to the ‘last blood between the two men, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God … “

Critics’ rating: ***

Roof 4 (tel. 0184 506060)

– THE STORIES FOR PARVANA – hours 17.00 – 19.00 – 21.00 – by Nora Twomey – Animation – “Parvana’s father, an eleven-year-old girl living in Kabul, is unjustly arrested. To help the family who suddenly find themselves without means of support, Parvana disguises himself as a boy to be able to go to work …”

Critics’ rating: ****

IMPERIA

Central (tel. 0183 63871)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 1 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down

Imperia – Room 2 (tel. 0183 292745)

Locked down



DIANO MARINA

Politeama Dianese (tel. 0183 495930)

Locked down

BORDIGHERA

Olympia (tel. 0184 261955)

Locked down

Multiplex Zeni – Room 1 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

Multiplex Zeni – Room 2 (tel. 0184 260699)

Locked down

