schedules, program, TV, streaming, finals and Italians in the race – OA Sport

The Day 3 of the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympics will arrive tomorrow, Monday 7 Februarywhen others will be assigned nine titles and there will be space, between tests and official races, for 32 bluesengaged in curling, sledding, ski jumping, alpine skiing, figure skating, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

CALENDAR AND ITALIANS COMPETING WINTER OLYMPICS BEIJING 2022

MONDAY 7 FEBRUARY

02.05, CURLING: session 13 mixed doubles (Switzerland-Norway, Canada-ItalyUSA-Great Britain, Czech Republic-China) – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner)

02.15, FIGURE SKATING: free program for pairs of artistic team events

02.30 am, ALPINE SKIING: first giant round women – Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni

02.30, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 big air women – Silvia Bertagna

02.40, SKELETON: tests 1 and 2 single women – Valentina Margaglio

03.15, FREESTYLE: qualification 2 big air women – Silvia Bertagna

03.30, FIGURE SKATING: free ice dance program team event

04.00, FREESTYLE: qualification 3 big air women – Silvia Bertagna

04.35, FIGURE SKATING: women’s team event free program

05.00, SNOWBOARD: final 1 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi

05.00, ALPINE SKIING: men’s downhill – Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Canada, Group A women

05.25, SKELETON: tests 1 and 2 single men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

05.27, SNOWBOARD: final 2 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi

05.54, SNOWBOARD: final 3 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi

06.30, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 big air men – Leonardo Donaggio

07.15, FREESTYLE: qualification 2 big air men – Leonardo Donaggio

07.30, NORDIC COMBINED: training 2 Gundersen small hill / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

07.30, ALPINE SKIING: second giant round women – ev. Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni

08.00, FREESTYLE: qualification 3 big air men – Leonardo Donaggio

09.00, Sledge: test 3 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

09.30, SPEED SKATING: 1500 meters women – Francesca Lollobrigida

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Denmark-Czech Republic, Group B women

10.00, BIATHLON: 15 km individual women – Michela Carrara, Federica Sanfilippo, Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer

10.20, SLED: test 4 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

11.30 am, SKI JUMP: trial round for mixed team competition

12.30, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 500 meters women – Arianna Fontana, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina

12.44, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1000 meters men – Pietro Sighel

12.45, SKI JUMP: first round mixed team competition

12.50, SLITTING: first single round women – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler

13.05, CURLING: mixed doubles semi-finals – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner) (opponent to be defined)

13.13, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 500 meters women – ev. Arianna Fontana, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina

13.20, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1000 meters men – ev. Pietro Sighel

13.46, SHORT TRACK: final 500 meters women – ev. Arianna Fontana, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina

13.51, SKI JUMP: second round mixed team competition

13.58, SHORT TRACK: final 1000 meters men – ev. Pietro Sighel

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: China-Sweden, Group B women

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Switzerland-Finland, Group A women

2.30 pm, SLED: second run single women – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler

