schedules, program, TV, streaming, finals and Italians in the race – OA Sport

The Day 3 of the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympics will arrive tomorrow, Monday 7 Februarywhen others will be assigned nine titles and there will be space, between tests and official races, for 32 bluesengaged in curling, sledding, ski jumping, alpine skiing, figure skating, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on TV as a subscription on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and in streaming as a subscription on discovery + and Eurosport Player, while free-to-air transmission on TV it will be entrusted to Rai 2 and Rai Sport + HD, with free streaming available on Rai Play.
CALENDAR AND ITALIANS COMPETING WINTER OLYMPICS BEIJING 2022
MONDAY 7 FEBRUARY
02.05, CURLING: session 13 mixed doubles (Switzerland-Norway, Canada-ItalyUSA-Great Britain, Czech Republic-China) – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner)
02.15, FIGURE SKATING: free program for pairs of artistic team events
02.30 am, ALPINE SKIING: first giant round women – Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni
02.30, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 big air women – Silvia Bertagna
02.40, SKELETON: tests 1 and 2 single women – Valentina Margaglio
03.15, FREESTYLE: qualification 2 big air women – Silvia Bertagna
03.30, FIGURE SKATING: free ice dance program team event
04.00, FREESTYLE: qualification 3 big air women – Silvia Bertagna
04.35, FIGURE SKATING: women’s team event free program
05.00, SNOWBOARD: final 1 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi
05.00, ALPINE SKIING: men’s downhill – Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris
05.10, ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Canada, Group A women
05.25, SKELETON: tests 1 and 2 single men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari
05.27, SNOWBOARD: final 2 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi
05.54, SNOWBOARD: final 3 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi
06.30, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 big air men – Leonardo Donaggio
07.15, FREESTYLE: qualification 2 big air men – Leonardo Donaggio
07.30, NORDIC COMBINED: training 2 Gundersen small hill / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
07.30, ALPINE SKIING: second giant round women – ev. Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni
08.00, FREESTYLE: qualification 3 big air men – Leonardo Donaggio
09.00, Sledge: test 3 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
09.30, SPEED SKATING: 1500 meters women – Francesca Lollobrigida
09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Denmark-Czech Republic, Group B women
10.00, BIATHLON: 15 km individual women – Michela Carrara, Federica Sanfilippo, Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer
10.20, SLED: test 4 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
11.30 am, SKI JUMP: trial round for mixed team competition
12.30, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 500 meters women – Arianna Fontana, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina
12.44, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1000 meters men – Pietro Sighel
12.45, SKI JUMP: first round mixed team competition
12.50, SLITTING: first single round women – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler
13.05, CURLING: mixed doubles semi-finals – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner) (opponent to be defined)
13.13, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 500 meters women – ev. Arianna Fontana, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina
13.20, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1000 meters men – ev. Pietro Sighel
13.46, SHORT TRACK: final 500 meters women – ev. Arianna Fontana, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina
13.51, SKI JUMP: second round mixed team competition
13.58, SHORT TRACK: final 1000 meters men – ev. Pietro Sighel
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: China-Sweden, Group B women
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Switzerland-Finland, Group A women
2.30 pm, SLED: second run single women – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler
