schedules, program, TV, streaming, finals and Italians in the race – OA Sport

The Day 2 of the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympics will arrive tomorrow, Sunday 6th Februarywhen others will be assigned seven titles and there will be space, between tests and official races, for 27 bluesengaged in curling, sledding, ski jumping, alpine skiing, figure skating, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Sunday 6 February

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on TV as a subscription on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and in streaming as a subscription on discovery + and Eurosport Player, while free-to-air transmission on TV it will be entrusted to Rai 2 and Rai Sport + HD, with free streaming available on Rai Play.

CALENDAR AND ITALIANS COMPETING WINTER OLYMPICS BEIJING 2022

SUNDAY 6 FEBRUARY

01.00, SLED: test 5 single women – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler

02.05, CURLING: session 10 mixed doubles (USA-Czech Republic, Great Britain-China)

02.30, SNOWBOARD: women’s slopestyle final 1

02.30, FIGURE SKATING: team event, women’s short program – Italy (Lara Naki Gutmann)

02.45, Sledging: 6 single women test – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler

02.57, SNOWBOARD: final 2 slopestyle women

03.24, SNOWBOARD: 3 women’s slopestyle final

04.00, ALPINE SKIING: men’s downhill – Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris

04.30, NORDIC COMBINED: training 1 Gundersen small hill / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

04.50, FIGURE SKATING: team event, men’s individual free program – ev. Italy (Daniel Grassl)

05.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi

06.33, SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 slopestyle men – Emiliano Lauzi

07.05, CURLING: 11 mixed doubles session (Norway-Sweden, Australia-Switzerland, Italy-China, Canada-Czech Republic) – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner)

08.00, SKI JUMP: training jump 3 small hill for women (for mixed team competition)

08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s skiathlon 15 + 15 km – Italians to be selected from Francesco De Fabiani, Davide Graz, Federico Pellegrino, Maicol Rastelli, Giandomenico Salvadori, Paolo Ventura

08.06, SLED: test 1 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

09.24, SLEDGE: test 2 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

09.30, SPEED SKATING: 5000 meters men – three between David Bosa, Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti, Jeffrey Rosanelli, Alessio Trentini

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: China-Japan, Group B women

11.00, FREESTYLE: 2 moguls women qualification

11.00, SKI JUMP: trial round for men’s small hill competition – Giovanni Bresadola

12.00, SKI JUMP: first round men’s small hill – Giovanni Bresadola

12.30, FREESTYLE: final 1 moguls women

12.30, SLED: third round single men – Leon Felderer, Dominik Fischnaller, Kevin Fischnaller (?)

13.00, SKI JUMP: second round men’s small hill – Giovanni Bresadola

13.05, CURLING: session 12 mixed doubles (Canada-Australia, Italy-Sweden, Switzerland-USA, Norway-Great Britain) – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner)

13.05, FREESTYLE: final 2 moguls women

13.40, FREESTYLE: final 3 moguls women

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Switzerland-USA, Group A women

2.15pm, SLEDGE: fourth round single men – Leon Felderer, Dominik Fischnaller, Kevin Fischnaller (?)

Photo: LaPresse