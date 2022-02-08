schedules, program, TV, streaming, medals and Italians in the race – OA Sport

The Day 5 of the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympics will arrive tomorrow, Wednesday 9 Februarywhen others will be assigned six titles and there will be space, between tests and official races, for 30 bluesengaged in sledding, alpine skiing, snowboarding, freestyle, skeletonNordic combined, ski jumping and short track.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on TV as a subscription on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and in streaming as a subscription on discovery + and Eurosport Player, while free-to-air transmission on TV it will be entrusted to Rai 2 and Rai Sport + HD, with free streaming available on Rai Play.

CALENDAR AND ITALIANS COMPETING WINTER OLYMPICS BEIJING 2022

WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY

02.30, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 1

02.30 am, SLEDGING: men’s single training team relay – Italy (Leon Felderer)

03.15, ALPINE SKIING: first run of women’s slalom – Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli

03.21, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 2

03.30, ALPINE SKIING: first time trial men’s alpine combined descent – Christof Innerhofer

04.00, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 1 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

04.00, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 1 – Leonardo Donaggio

04.22, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 2 – Leonardo Donaggio

04.45, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 3 – Leonardo Donaggio

04.55, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 2 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

05.30, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 1 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III

05.40, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single women – Valentina Margaglio

06.21, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 2 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III

06.45, ALPINE SKIING: second round women’s slalom – ev. Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli

07.30, SNOWBOARD: cross women round of 16 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08.00, NORDIC COMBINATION: Gundersen individual small hill trial round jump – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

08.07, SNOWBOARD: cross women quarter-finals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08.20, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

08.28, SNOWBOARD: cross women semifinals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08.45, SNOWBOARD: cross women small final, followed by big final – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

09.00, NORDIC COMBINED: Gundersen individual jump competition round small trampoline – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Switzerland, Group B women

11.00, SKI JUMP: training 1 large trampoline men – Giovanni Bresadola

12.00, NORDIC COMBINED: cross-country 10 km Gundersen individual – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1500 meters men – Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

12.44, SHORT TRACK: 1000 meters women’s heats – Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto

13.05, CURLING: 1 round robin session men (Denmark-Canada, USA-ROC, Norway-Switzerland, China-Sweden)

13.20, SLED: first run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

13.29, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

13.45, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 3000 meters relay women – Italy (the composition will be communicated 15 minutes before the start)

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Denmark, Group B women

14.13, SHORT TRACK: Final B 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

14.20, SHORT TRACK: Final 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

14.35, SLEDGE: second run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

Live TV on Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Rai 2, RaiSport + HD

Live streaming on discovery +, Eurosport Player, Rai Play

Live text live on OA Sport

