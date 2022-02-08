schedules, program, TV, streaming, medals and Italians in the race – OA Sport

The Day 5 of the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympics will arrive tomorrow, Wednesday 9 Februarywhen others will be assigned six titles and there will be space, between tests and official races, for 30 bluesengaged in sledding, alpine skiing, snowboarding, freestyle, skeletonNordic combined, ski jumping and short track.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on TV as a subscription on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and in streaming as a subscription on discovery + and Eurosport Player, while free-to-air transmission on TV it will be entrusted to Rai 2 and Rai Sport + HD, with free streaming available on Rai Play.
CALENDAR AND ITALIANS COMPETING WINTER OLYMPICS BEIJING 2022
WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY
02.30, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 1
02.30 am, SLEDGING: men’s single training team relay – Italy (Leon Felderer)
03.15, ALPINE SKIING: first run of women’s slalom – Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli
03.21, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 2
03.30, ALPINE SKIING: first time trial men’s alpine combined descent – Christof Innerhofer
04.00, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 1 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
04.00, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 1 – Leonardo Donaggio
04.22, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 2 – Leonardo Donaggio
04.45, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 3 – Leonardo Donaggio
04.55, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 2 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
05.30, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 1 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III
05.40, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single women – Valentina Margaglio
06.21, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 2 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III
06.45, ALPINE SKIING: second round women’s slalom – ev. Federica Brignone, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli
07.30, SNOWBOARD: cross women round of 16 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08.00, NORDIC COMBINATION: Gundersen individual small hill trial round jump – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
08.07, SNOWBOARD: cross women quarter-finals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08.20, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari
08.28, SNOWBOARD: cross women semifinals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08.45, SNOWBOARD: cross women small final, followed by big final – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
09.00, NORDIC COMBINED: Gundersen individual jump competition round small trampoline – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
09.40, ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Switzerland, Group B women
11.00, SKI JUMP: training 1 large trampoline men – Giovanni Bresadola
12.00, NORDIC COMBINED: cross-country 10 km Gundersen individual – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1500 meters men – Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
12.44, SHORT TRACK: 1000 meters women’s heats – Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto
13.05, CURLING: 1 round robin session men (Denmark-Canada, USA-ROC, Norway-Switzerland, China-Sweden)
13.20, SLED: first run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
13.29, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
13.45, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 3000 meters relay women – Italy (the composition will be communicated 15 minutes before the start)
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Denmark, Group B women
14.13, SHORT TRACK: Final B 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
14.20, SHORT TRACK: Final 1500 meters men – ev. Yuri Confortola, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
14.35, SLEDGE: second run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
