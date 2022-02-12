schedules, program, TV, streaming, medals, Italians competing tomorrow – OA Sport

The Day 9 of the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympics will arrive tomorrow, Sunday 13 Februarywhen others will be assigned seven titles and there will be space, between tests and official races, for 39 bluesengaged in curling, bob, freestyle, alpine skiing, Nordic combined, cross-country skiingbiathlon, short track and speed skating.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on TV as a subscription on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and in streaming as a subscription on discovery + and Eurosport Player, while free-to-air transmission on TV it will be entrusted to Rai 2 and Rai Sport + HD, with free streaming available on Rai Play.

CALENDAR AND ITALIANS COMPETING WINTER OLYMPICS BEIJING 2022

SUNDAY 13 FEBRUARY

02.05, CURLING: 6 round robin session men (Norway-Sweden, China-Great Britain, USA-Canada, Italy-ROC) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)

02.30, BOB: first monobob women heat – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)

03.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Silvia Bertagna, Elisa Maria Nakab

03.15, ALPINE SKIING: first giant round men – Luca De Aliprandini, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer

04.00, ALPINE SKIING: second women’s downhill test – Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia, Francesca Marsaglia

04.00, BOB: second round monobob women – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)

04.01, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Silvia Bertagna, Elisa Maria Nakab

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Slovakia-Latvia, Group C men

06.45, ALPINE SKIING: second giant round men – ev. Luca De Aliprandini, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer

07.05, CURLING: 6 round robin session for women (Denmark-Great Britain, USA-Sweden, South Korea-China, Switzerland-Canada)

08.00, NORDIC COMBINED: training 2 Gundersen large hill / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: relay 4 × 10 km men – Italy (Federico Pellegrino, Francesco De Fabiani, Giandomenico Salvadori, Davide Graz)

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-Sweden, Group C men

10.00, BIATHLON: 10 km women pursuit – Samuela Comola, Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer

11.45, BIATHLON: pursuit 12.5 km men – Thomas Bormolini, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch

12.00, SKI JUMP: training jump 3 large trampoline for men’s team competition

12.00, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 aerials women

12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 500 meters men – Pietro Sighel

12.27, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 500 meters men – ev. Pietro Sighel

12.35, SHORT TRACK: Final B women’s relay – Italy (the composition will be communicated 15 minutes before the start)

12.44, SHORT TRACK: women’s relay final

12.45, FREESTYLE: 2 women aerials qualification

13.05, CURLING: 7 round robin session men (Great Britain-Denmark, Switzerland-ItalyChina-USA) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)

13.09, SHORT TRACK: Final B 500 meters men – ev. Pietro Sighel

13.14, SHORT TRACK: Final 500 meters men – ev. Pietro Sighel

14.00, SPEED SKATING: team pursuit men’s quarter-finals – Italy (Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti, Alessio Trentini – the three owners will be announced 20 minutes before the start)

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: China-Canada, Group A men

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Germany, Group A men

14.56, SPEED SKATING: 500 meters women

