AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler capped an incredible two months with his greatest feat of all, winning the Masters on Sunday to validate his newfound status as the best golfer in the world.

His only stumble came late, when Scheffler needed four putts from under 40 feet before he could claim his first major, and that was relevant only to the record books.

He closed out 1-under on 71 for a three-shot win over Rory McIlroy, who holed out of the trap to tie for the final-round record with 64 and gave him a fleeting hope of putting pressure on Scheffler on Sunday in the Augusta National.





There was no chance. Not on Sunday. Not in the last four days. Not in the last two months.

And to think that it was only 56 days ago that Scheffler was seeking his first PGA title. The 25-year-old golfer from Dallas, who has been seeking stardom since he was 10 years old and wore long pants to look like the pros, has four wins in the last six tournaments.

No award is more important than the green jacket.

The Sunday theater, exciting and tragic, belonged to everyone. Scheffler overcame a moment of doubt early in the round by chipping in for a birdie. He had key putts to keep Cameron Smith flush and never stumbled.

McIlroy was the runner-up. Smith was the one who thought he let him get away. The Aussie was still in contention three shots off the lead when his ball fell into Rae Creek on the par-3 12th hole for a triple bogey that ended his hopes.

Smith closed with 73 strokes and tied with Shane Lowry, who had a birdie on the 18th hole for 69.

Scheffler added to Ian Woosnam’s 1991 achievement of being the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — on his debut as world number one.

Scheffler, who finished 10-under 278, pocketed $2.7 million from the $15 million purse. That brings his total to $8,872,200 after his first six tournaments.