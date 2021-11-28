Schiaffo ai No vax: the referendum in Switzerland saves the green pass

Eventually in Switzerland he won the Yes al referendum on what has been called the Covid certificate law. The local population, in fact, was called to express themselves on the obligation to exhibit the certification (it is the first European country to do so) and, despite the strong opposition carried out by the group of opponents, the answer was affirmative. It should be remembered that the Covid certified it has been in force in Switzerland since last September 13, and is expressly required to go to the restaurant, the gym, the cinema or take part in major cultural or sporting events.

From the beginning, it seems, the percentage of favorable it was higher than the contrary, we are talking about 61% against about 38%, also because the law included financial aid that otherwise would not have been extended. In fact, together with the law on the certificate, it also included the release of billions of Swiss francs designed to protect companies and workers affected by the economic crisis that arose following the health emergency.

In Switzerland, meanwhile, the trend of infections is continuing to rise: in two weeks it has reached 870.82 positive per 100 thousand inhabitants. The vaccination rate has currently reached 65% of the population.

In these last hours, therefore, the broadcaster’s announcement has arrived Rsi: the Yes front won with a good majority. After giving the okay to the Covid law approved by parliament last June, today Switzerland has also agreed to the Covid certificate. Therefore, to participate in public events and access certain facilities, certification will be required, obtainable via vaccine, healing or negative swab.

The news aroused the enthusiasm of Forza Italia’s deputy group leader in the Senate Licia Ronzulli, which speaks of the genuine success of the referendum held in Switzerland. “ Citizens approve of the line of responsibility “, declared the senator,” a line that in Italy is confirmed above all in the exceptional adhesion to the vaccination campaign which has reached a percentage of about 20 points higher than Switzerland “.