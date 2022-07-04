Schiaparelli and the privilege of doing “beautiful things”

Paris, Jul 4 Schiaparelli opened the Paris Haute Couture catwalk on Monday with a collection baptized “Born Again” (Reborn), a song of fashion’s ability to offer beauty in an increasingly complex world.

In a parade full of stars, such as the singer Rita Ora, the actresses Emma Watson and Rossy de Palma, and the designer Olivier Rousteing, among others, the creative director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, wanted to offer a parenthesis to the intellectual debates that exhaust to the industry.

“In recent years, fashion has tried its hardest to prove that it’s not stupid. The pressure designers feel to make a statement about current politics, climate disaster or inequalities in a time of war has led to the creation of works extraordinary,” Roseberry said in a note received by guests.

However, according to Roseberry, it is important that fashion does not take itself too seriously, and it is important that the designer remains committed to his society but is able to return kindness, creativity and innocence to the public. In short, that he can give the world something beautiful.

“What’s wrong with wanting to do beautiful things? It’s not the only important thing in life, but it’s a part of life. It’s a privilege I’m grateful for every day,” added Roseberry, one of the most powerful creatives in The couture.

In her parade, the beauty was transformed into flowers that emerged from the shoulder pads or from a black “bustier” with velvet pants.

For this fall-winter 2022/2023 line, velvet was in fact the prevailing fabric in silhouettes that emphasized the waist and were voluminous on the hips, like a satin crepe skirt with a flower on the front.

The designer was able to introduce even denim in this collection, in a jacket suit with a skirt also marked at the waist like a corset.

Black and white took center stage, with some touches of midnight blue, purple and blood red, but the accessories also stood out, with gondolier-type hats but with large brims.

The asymmetrical cuts left the chest of the models visible (who paraded to the rhythm of the cinephile melodies of composer John Williams) although hidden behind a flower or a velvet patch.

The parade took place at the entrance to the Museum of Decorative Arts, in the Louvre Palace, which is hosting a retrospective on the Italian dressmaker Elsa Schiaparelli (1890-1973) starting this Wednesday, with the aim of recovering the figure of a of the legends of the 20th century, known especially for its surrealist creations and its fuchsia rose. EFE

