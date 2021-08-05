Schindler’s List, on tv tonight. Here’s how the protagonists became

Tonight (today at 16.05 on Sky Cinema Collection) “Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List” film directed by Steven Spielberg, inspired by the novel of the same name by Thomas Keneally and based on the true story of the German entrepreneur Oskar Schindler. The businessman (played by Liam Neeson) during the Second World War realizes the Nazi atrocities and manages to save 1,200 Jews who worked in his company in Poland by avoiding their deportation to the Auschwitz concentration camp for the “final solution. “. The film was shot completely in black and white except for a handful of scenes including the heartwarming latest take in which real Holocaust survivors, now elderly, pay homage to the businessman by placing stones on his tomb in Jerusalem. “Schindler’s List” a film of intense beauty that analyzes the Nazi madness with realism and precision. The work exalted by critics and gets a great result at the box office. It cost 22 million euros, collected 322 million and triumphed at the 1994 Oscars, winning 7 statuettes (out of 12 nominations): Best Film, Best Director, Best Non-original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Set Design, Best Editing and Best Soundtrack. Waiting for the broadcast, here’s how the protagonists became.