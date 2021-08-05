Entertainment

Schindler’s List, on tv tonight. Here’s how the protagonists became

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tonight (today at 16.05 on Sky Cinema Collection) “Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List” film directed by Steven Spielberg, inspired by the novel of the same name by Thomas Keneally and based on the true story of the German entrepreneur Oskar Schindler. The businessman (played by Liam Neeson) during the Second World War realizes the Nazi atrocities and manages to save 1,200 Jews who worked in his company in Poland by avoiding their deportation to the Auschwitz concentration camp for the “final solution. “. The film was shot completely in black and white except for a handful of scenes including the heartwarming latest take in which real Holocaust survivors, now elderly, pay homage to the businessman by placing stones on his tomb in Jerusalem. “Schindler’s List” a film of intense beauty that analyzes the Nazi madness with realism and precision. The work exalted by critics and gets a great result at the box office. It cost 22 million euros, collected 322 million and triumphed at the 1994 Oscars, winning 7 statuettes (out of 12 nominations): Best Film, Best Director, Best Non-original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Set Design, Best Editing and Best Soundtrack. Waiting for the broadcast, here’s how the protagonists became.

5 August 2021 | half past twelve

Loading...
Advertisements

(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

263
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
243
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
240
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
229
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
216
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
186
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
182
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
172
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
171
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
166
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top