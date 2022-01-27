Schindler’s List: the incredible true story of the hero entrepreneur who saved thousands of lives

Film that definitively consecrated Steven Spielberg as a true luminary of New Hollywood in 900, Schindler’s List is one of the films that certainly manages to retrace the violent tale of the Holocaust in a more truthful and crude way. At its conception Spielberg should have appeared only as a producer for what is probably one of the most important films in the history of modern cinema. Winner of 7 Oscars in 1994, it is one of the most viewed and studied films on the subject (for its historical value) ever.

Schindler’s List it can simply be counted as one of the greatest and most significant encounters between historical reality and cinematographic story. What the director sets in motion is a perfect machine capable of recounting the horror of the Holocaust by hitting the viewer straight in the stomach. Violent and immediate images that tell one of the most incredible and meaningful stories ever told.

Schindler’s List builds on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved thousands of Jews from Nazi deportations by using them in his kitchen utensil factory. During the Second World War, in full Nazi regime, he had an issue drawn up lists of Jews which he himself attempted to save from the Holocaust by using employment in his factory as an expedient. It is not known precisely the number of lives that the entrepreneur managed to save, but in a list kept by one of the survivors, well 1117 people. One of the last lists dating from 1945 contains ben 801 names. The latter was found in 1999 in a suitcase that Schindler left by mistake at a friend’s house in Stuttgart.

For decades, no one has been aware of Schindler’s incredible act of courage and risk. The story became public only in 1982 thanks to the meeting between the Australian writer Thomas Keneally And Leopold Pfefferberg one of the survivors rescued by the German businessman. From their exchange, a book was created which then inspired the masterpiece of Steven Spielberg arrived in cinemas around the world in 1993. Oskar Schindler died in 1973 of a heart attack. His grave, a Jerusalem, appears at the end of the film when the real survivors saved by Schindler, now elderly, are accompanied by the actors on his tombstone in a symbolic thanks for his courage. The words “Righteous among the nations“, In Hebrew,”The unforgettable rescuer of 1200 persecuted Jews” in German.