Schindler’s List | The true story behind Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece

MILAN – In the aftermath of the lukewarm success of Hook – Captain Hook – widely re-evaluated then in his postmodern reinterpretation intentions – for Steven Spielberg the moment of definitive consecration arrived. The culmination of an unstoppable rise that began in the eighties and which in 1993 saw the Cincinnati-born filmmaker give life to those two works that will most likely win him artistic immortality in the future: Jurassic Park And Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List. Respectively, the playful and visionary soul and the thaumaturgical and emotional soul of Spielberg’s cinema. We were saying, the eighties. A formidable decade that for Spielberg represented much more than a succession of solar years. Rather a chain of productions that between the Indiana Jones saga, and the encoding of the filmic grammar of teen adventure cinema (ET – The extraterrestrial, Goonies, Gremlins), allowed him to establish himself as a builder of imaginaries. But above all the more mature and social commitment drift (The color purple, the empire of the sun). Films that Spielberg will approach with a certain awe but which will instead be functional in his directorial training. In fact, they ended up being authentic forerunners of the filmic breath of Schindler’s List.

And yet although he is not mistaken in calling him the masterpiece of his film opus, ironically, Spielberg was originally supposed to feature solely as a producer. He did not feel in the least equal to such a directorial commitment. The producer Syd Sheinberg was of a completely different opinion, who believed in him so much since he bought the rights to the novel of the same name by Thomas Keneally in 1982 (then scripted by Steven Zaillian) in anticipation of a future realization. And he saw very well. After all, the 7 Oscars (including Best Film and Best Director) in the face of 12 nominations in 1994 speak volumes about Sheinberg’s far-sightedness. But when ten years later in Hollywood there was talk of Schindler’s List, the first name that was made for the control room was that of Roman Polanski. For Spielberg he was the right man. On reading the script, however, he was so involved in it that he had to give it up. For Polanski it would have meant reliving childhood. At the age of eight he was forced to flee from Krakow on the day of the liquidation of the Ghetto (March 13, 1943). A refusal born of a pain that the Polish director will be able to exorcise only ten years later with The Pianist, to say that he is lighter (and less personal).

Other eligible names corresponded to Martin Scorsese, Billy Wilder, as well as Sidney Lumet. Which however later The pawn shop man he felt he could no longer give anything to such an issue. With no other expendable candidates, Spielberg thus ended up being the one and only possible choice to give life to Schindler’s list of films. In accepting to direct it, however, in addition to choosing to donate all of his remuneration and the percentage of the proceeds (more than 320 million dollars globally) to the Shoah Foundation, he made clear a very specific condition for the work plan: first Jurassic Parkthen Schindler’s List. He feared the experience on set. He felt that when post-production was finished he would feel like he was drained. It is no coincidence that four years will pass before seeing Spielberg in the control room. Ironically it will be another directorial coupled to see him protagonist: The Lost World: Jurassic ParkAnd Amistad. Despite the diktat, however, the processes ended up overlapping in post-production. Spielberg thus found himself taking care of the color correction of Schindler’s List and the sound mixing of Jurassic Park within the same day. An experience that he himself will come to define as bipolar: “Every ounce of insight into Schindler’s List. Every ounce of craft on Jurassic Park ”.

And as expected it was draining. Spielberg is Jewish. Schindler’s List it forced him to confront the anti-Semitism of which he was a victim in his youth. Initially conceived in the original language (Hebrew and German with English subtitles), Spielberg felt more reporter than director because of the directorial style he had chosen. Influenced in fact by Claude Lanzmann’s documentary Shoah of 1985, Spielberg completely excluded the use of storyboards from the production to work more than filmic spontaneity. The result was that many of the strongest sequences were directed by second units Marek Brodzki and Krzystof Zbieranek because Spielberg was emotionally unable to do so. To revive the soul and regain concentration at the end of each working day, Spielberg found solace in a long phone call with Robin Williams between gags and reading the script of Aladdin, and in episodes of the sitcom Seinfeld. Particular the latter that its creator – Larry David – will pay homage to him in the eighteenth episode of the fifth season: The Raincoats.

Although the delicate black and white by DoP Janusz Kaminski remains imprinted, Schindler’s List it lives of specific moments in the opening and closing of the story from which Spielberg allows glimpses of light and color. This decision, however, was not enthusiastically received by Universal executives. In particular Tom Pollock who pressured for it to be shot entirely in color. Which Spielberg strenuously opposed stating as: “The Holocaust was life without light. For me, the symbol of life is color. This is why a film that talks about the Holocaust must be in black and white “. The choice of black and white therefore responds to the specific choice of underlining the effective deprivation of life and the sweeping away of roots and traditions by the systematic Final Solution of the Jewish question through image composition. Specifically in the Shabbat ritual celebrated in a dining room. A room with a dim and morning light where the smoke of an extinguished candle deprives Schindler’s List of color, finally finding propulsive narrative strength in a prodigious match-cut with the chimney of a crematorium which is a quick codification of the entire filmic ratio of the story and of the gems of the subtext. A choice at the beginning of the story that Spielberg himself defined as “The calm before the storm that swept the Jews”.

If you ask any viewer the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Schindler’s List the answer is only one: the girl with the red coat (Olivia Dabrowka). She was only three at the time, and Spielberg had a protective attitude towards her not unlike what Stanley Kubrick did with Danny Lloyd in Shining. Pretending that it was all a game (and after all cinema is really a game, albeit a serious game), when the film was finished she invited Dabrowka to see the film only when she reached the age of majority. She, like all children, disobeyed and at just eleven she saw Schindler’s List and was very shaken by the violence of the images. That of the girl in the red coat is what Alfred Hitchcock would have called a MacGuffin. Specifically, a quotationist MacGuffin evoking the reddish smoke of Anatomy of a kidnapping by Akira Kurosawa (who in turn paid homage to the politicized red flag de The battleship Potemkin by Sergej Eisenstein). But if in Kurosawa the expedient served only as a suggestion on where to focus the gaze, with Spielberg it becomes a political distraction (and therefore closer to Eisenstein’s work). The human eye, wisely rendered by a false subjective on Schindler (Liam Neeson), follows the child along the streets of Krakow liquidated between shootings, deportations and objects thrown from the window.

The sequence is necessary both in dramaturgical terms to lay the foundations for Schindler’s benevolent transformation, and in symbolic terms. The choice of a candid little girl with a red coat was not entirely random. Years later Spielberg explained how he indicated how many, at the time, knew of the massacres perpetrated against the Jews but did nothing to prevent it: “It was evident how a little girl in a red coat walking down the street. […] Nothing was done to stop the annihilation of European Jews. So this is my message in leaving that detail of the film in color ”. The suggestion of telling about the Holocaust and its horrors from Oskar Schindler’s atypical narrative point of view was the perfect narrative encounter between tradition and innovation. Stanley Kubrick, who after seeing it Schindler’s List he gave up on making his Aryan Papers, stating in no uncertain terms that the focus of the story was not the Holocaust but success: “It was about success, wasn’t it? The Holocaust affects 6 million people killed; Schindler’s List on 600 people who weren’t ”.

After all, among the strengths of Schindler’s List there is precisely the transformation arc of his anti-hero. A capitalist, Schindler. A man who is part of the problem. That he would like to profit from the side effects of the conflict but that ends up becoming part of the solution. A character evolution at first rejected, denied, finally accepted. From the development calculated in the rhythm but strengthened in the scenic intentions, methodically managed by a narration whose poignant climax from retaliation ends up sealing its intentions between a passage from the Talmud and a warm embrace that goes beyond the borders of the screen to crystallize in the common memory. Precisely because of its atypicality, however, the risk that Schindler’s List was not up to the intent of such a large narrative was very high.

The greatness of Spielberg’s work does not lie so much in the documentary approach with which the author declines his directorial eye. Nor in the evolution of the scenic connotation of the List from a simulacrum of pain and death to hope and peace. Rather in the management of the many scenic components. An unfiltered, crude and realistic coding of filmic images, aimed at showing us the unspeakable and multiple violence perpetuated against Jews, life in concentration camps, as well as Schindler’s evolution between the benevolent Ster (Ben Kingsley – the conscience of the story ) and the malevolent Goeth (Ralph Fiennes – the nemesis in a dichotomy of good / evil already very nuanced). An amalgam of elements that in the evolution of filmic inertia from canonical biopic to choral work, ends up making Schindler’s List a living organ populated by vibrant and pulsating voices that cry out from the background of the past in the face of horror and save the world by bringing color and joy back to it.