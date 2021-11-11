Schira: “Mayoral probable, Berardi first choice. On Vlahovic and Milenkovic … “

The market expert Nicolò Schira , also signed by Violanews, takes stock of Fiorentina with a view to January. These are his words a Radio Bruno: “I believe that Vlahovic does not want to leave in January, he prefers to stay in Florence until the end of the season. Among the clubs that have come forward, Juventus is the one he prefers over Arsenal and I think Tottenham too, also because he is very well in Italy. But if Manchester City showed up, things could change and that’s what Fiorentina hopes for. Negotiations with the Bianconeri have not yet begun.

Berardi is Fiorentina’s first choice for the attacking winger, Orsolini it can be an alternative. His agent Minieri is on excellent terms with the purple management. Julian Alvarez like a lot, but the situation is still to be understood and there is a risk of an international auction. With regard to Borja Mayoral there are all the conditions for him to join Fiorentina, not as Vlahovic’s heir but as an alternative to raise the level of the attacking team. West Ham on Milenkovic? In the summer the player was skeptical of this destination, but now they are third in the Premier League. There was Ogbonna’s injury but I see it unlikely that the defender will be sold in January, we can talk about it again in June “.