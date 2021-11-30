Schnitzler’s “Double Dream” on the dysfunctional relationship of the couple

A novel between two eras, Arthur Schnitzler’s “Double Dream”, written in the first half of the 1920s and published in 1925, suspended between late nineteenth-century and new-century decadence, bourgeois conformism, revolution of morals, anti-Semitic regurgitations, psychoanalysis, of that cultural magma that was still Vienna, even after the end of the empire of which it had been the proud capital. A world in transformation that Schnitzler embodies in the dysfunctional relationship of the couple who is the protagonist, Fridolin and Albertine, and in their dreams, agitated by repressed sexual impulses. From the confession of Albertine’s fleeting desire for another man, the story of two days begins in which reality fades and becomes dreamlike, with Fridolin who leaves home and lives a series of encounters and temptations and adventures that he never allowed himself, while at home she falls into a sleep shaken by ghosts. Stanley Kubrick, protagonists Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, made with “Eyes Wide Shut” perhaps the most famous of the transpositions, decisively taking the path of the double dream: nothing is real, everything is a dream. Perhaps. The dream of a Carnival night in which the box of repressed wishes is uncovered for a moment.

And on the affirmation “No dream is completely a dream” ends the “Double dream” staged by Carmelo Rifici as an essay at the end of the course of the Piccolo Teatro school of which he is director. Rifici took Schnitzler’s short and very dense novel in the adaptation that Riccardo Favaro made of it, and multiplied the game of reflections: no longer just reality and its double, but its decomposition and multiplication, as in a house some mirrors. Each is a fragment of a character, each actress is Albertine, each actor Fridolin, and so for each other character, who in turn merges and merges with the two protagonists. Who is who, and where is he, you ask?

Even the scene, with only a few burnt furniture, breaks down and doubles: two sommiers, two dining tables, a piano in the background and a desk in the proscenium (if we can speak of a proscenium for the Teatro Studio). A bit cumbersome at the beginning, the game becomes fluid and perfectly manages to enhance all the young performers, each protagonist and no supporting actor, each with his own personality and style, all good at supporting the really pressing rhythms. And if the stereotype of the damned and decadent party in stockings and guepière, naked and simulated embraces, does not completely convince the young actors who throw themselves into this further round, they are so ready to strip themselves of any superstructure.

But at the end of really liberating there is above all seeing that platoon of very young people advance to greet the public and take, radiant, applause. While finally the fatigue of the show and of those three years of course become four, which the pandemic has interrupted, complicated, broken. It would have been nice that this too was a (double) dream.

“Double dream”, Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato, until 23 December, 32/40 euros, piccoloteatro.org