Scholarships of 1,000 euros for doing Medicine internships: that’s how they are

Jesús Fernández Sanz, Minister of Health.

The lack of doctors throughout the national territory requires concrete measures to promote Medicine in the most depopulated areas. To awaken vocations in rural areas, the University of Castilla-La Mancha has published the call for external internships rural UCLM program. University students facing depopulation’. These practices have a remuneration of up to 500 eurosto which can be added another 500 euros in the case of students registered in a different locality to the one where the stays are carried out.

As indicated in the announcement, it is an initiative by which undergraduate and master’s students, including students of the health branches of Medicine and Nursingthey will be able to carry out their internships in populations of less than 5,000 inhabitants. A formula that joins the proposal of the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam) to include among the international training offer a ‘Rural Erasmus’ by which the students of the Degree in Medicine can be trained in areas of difficult coverage or less populated.

In total, the University of Castilla-La Mancha has summoned 52 internship scholarships, divided into 13 grants for each province in the region. Regarding the duration of the internships, these can be carried out up to a maximum of three months, It can be carried out from April to December 2022. Thus, it should be noted that in the event that the duration of the internship does not reach the maximum number of months established, new scholarships may be granted until the budget allocation in each province is exhausted.

When are rural UCLM grants requested?

The call for rural UCLM aid will remain open until next September 15 meeting the five established deadlines.

In this way, the internship periods may begin on the first day of the months of May, June, July, September and October. Thus, depending on the start date, students must request their place 15 days before the start of the internship.

Entries may also be submitted in the general registry of the University of Castilla-La Mancha or electronically on the university website. The award of the scholarship will be carried out in a competitive concurrence regime, in any case the principles of equality, merit and capacity will be followed.