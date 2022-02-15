Scholz as Macron: sitting 4 meters away from Putin. And the Kremlin tables become memes

A few days ago, the image of Emmanuel Macron sitting four meters away from Vladimir Putin had gone viral. Sources close to the French president had explained that the distancing was necessary due to the decision of the head of the Elysée himself not to undergo a Russian anti-Covid test before the summit. “We couldn’t accept that they got their hands on the president’s DNA,” one of the sources told Reuters. Today, at the table with Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Moscow to mediate on the Ukrainian crisis, sat down.

The strict social distancing imposed by the Russian president, in reality, is not a treatment reserved only for Western leaders. Yesterday, February 14, Putin met with his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. As the images circulated on social media and news agencies show, Lavrov was also forced to keep his distance from Putin.

In the last few hours, the photos of the Russian president’s meetings with Macron, Scholz and Lavrov have become so viral that they have become the subject of memes on social networks.

