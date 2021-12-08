Scholz is the new chancellor of Germany, after the Merkel-Corriere.it era

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is the new German Chancellor. Thus, the era of Angela Merkel officially ends after 16 years

Olaf Scholz – at the head of a coalition government, supported by SPD (Social Democrats), Greens and Liberal Democrats – obtained from the Bundestag 395 votes out of 707: to succeed Angela Merkel, of whom he was deputy in recent years, he needed 369 votes. On paper, Scholz will have 416 votes out of 736 in the new parliament. The new chancellor then went to the residence of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who formally assigned him the post.

At 1pm, Scholz will return to the Bundestag where he will be sworn in.

Scholz will inherit a country that remains, firmly, the leading European economy, but which is struggling with a very hard fourth wave of Covid: yesterday alone, the infections were 69,601, the dead 527, the incidence 427 per 100 thousand inhabitants .

Six days ago, Merkel announced new restrictions – and in particular a lockdown for the unvaccinated. The situation is very serious and we need additional measures, an act of solidarity, Merkel said, recalling that many hospitals in the country are saturated and the sick must be transferred to other regions of Germany or abroad. If we had an incidence of around 130 infections as in Italy, I would feel calmer, the chancellor admitted.

Among the first congratulatory messages sent to Scholz – who has already announced his intention to make his first official visit to France – is that of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who asked the new chancellor to work to push bilateral ties to a new level.

Merkel – who is 67 years old, and has just missed the record for tenure at the helm of Germany for just 10 days – has made it clear that she will not seek new political roles. Not even a member of Parliament anymore: he observed the vote of confidence for Scholz from the guest gallery (after receiving the last standing ovation from the MPs). For the past few weeks, he’d said take some time to read and sleep – and then we’ll see what happens.