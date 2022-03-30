School and end of state of emergency, from infections to masks: rules





Handle

The decree law with the urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic was published in the Official Gazette. What happens?

As the Ministry of Education recalls, in all institutions of the education, school and training system the obligation to use surgical masks remains (or of greater protective efficacy), except for children up to six years of age and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The mask must also be worn on means of transport and scholastic means of transporti (type Ffp2 until 30 April 2022). The mask should not be worn during sports activities; it is recommended to respect the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter, unless the structural-logistic conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

In any case, the ban on accessing or staying in school premises remains valid if you are positive for Covid or if you have respiratory symptoms and a body temperature above 37.5 °. It will be possible to carry out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events. Until April 30th, it will be possible to access educational institutions only by showing the so-called ‘basic’ green pass (vaccination, recovery or test).

Regarding the management of positive cases. In kindergartens and early childhood education services: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and children over the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

At primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the education and vocational training system: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and students who have after the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is expected for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

With regard to integrated digital teaching, pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activity in the teaching mode digital integrated at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.