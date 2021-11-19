News

SCHOOL – Boccardi’s initiatives against violence against women

TERMOLI – Boccardi Tiberio organized a series of initiatives on the occasion of the Day against violence against women.

On the occasion of November 25, ‘ , the Institute Tiberio Boccardi from Termoli organized a week of debates, readings, film screenings in collaboration with Amnesty International, LiberaLuna Onlus, EuropeDirect Molise.

A real calendar of events, designed to raise awareness against all types of violence against women.

From Wednesday 17 November an exhibition by Amnesty International entitled “How were you dressed?” while from 22 to 26 November there will be a series of meetings on the subject with the participation of various experts.

Will not miss the realization of workshops and screening of films including “The Color Purple” by Steven Spielberg.

The Boccardi Tiberio Institute confirms that it is at the forefront in the fight against violence against women and in raising awareness among students on an important and decisive topic for the growth of children.

