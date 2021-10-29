School canteen, Cardano’s parents strike frozen. Confrontation opens





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The strike of the parents of the schools of Cardano al Campo has been suspended, organized to complain about the poor quality of the school canteen. The protest was frozen pending a discussion table convened by the municipal administration for today in the presence of Cir Food, the company that has contracted the service in the city since 2015.

Oppositions to the attack

To raise the case in recent days was the Opposition Councilor Michela Marchese (Cardano Project). Now alongside the parents there is also the second minority group, Cardano is. Through a query Massimo Poliseno asks “how and by which bodies the canteen controls have been guaranteed from the advent of the pandemic to today and what mayor and council intend to do to respond to requests legitimately advanced by the parents“.

Parents are right

According to the municipal councilor of Cardano è, the protests of the Cardanese families are not only legitimate, but sacrosanct. “Many parents have advanced no complaints about the quality of the food and canteen service offered in the school complexes of our city, ”he says. «I remember that with the advent of the pandemic the junta decided to suspend the work of the canteen commission, which – also made up of parents’ representatives – had the task of controlling the quality of the service. Despite the improvement in the pandemic situation, unlike what has happened elsewhere, the Commission has not yet returned to operation and parents complain of a lack of dialogue and listening“.

