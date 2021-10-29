News

School canteen, Cardano’s parents strike frozen. Confrontation opens

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The strike of the parents of the schools of Cardano al Campo has been suspended, organized to complain about the poor quality of the school canteen. The protest was frozen pending a discussion table convened by the municipal administration for today in the presence of Cir Food, the company that has contracted the service in the city since 2015.

Oppositions to the attack

To raise the case in recent days was the Opposition Councilor Michela Marchese (Cardano Project). Now alongside the parents there is also the second minority group, Cardano is. Through a query Massimo Poliseno asks “how and by which bodies the canteen controls have been guaranteed from the advent of the pandemic to today and what mayor and council intend to do to respond to requests legitimately advanced by the parents“.

Parents are right

According to the municipal councilor of Cardano è, the protests of the Cardanese families are not only legitimate, but sacrosanct. “Many parents have advanced no complaints about the quality of the food and canteen service offered in the school complexes of our city, ”he says. «I remember that with the advent of the pandemic the junta decided to suspend the work of the canteen commission, which – also made up of parents’ representatives – had the task of controlling the quality of the service. Despite the improvement in the pandemic situation, unlike what has happened elsewhere, the Commission has not yet returned to operation and parents complain of a lack of dialogue and listening“.

Cardano, pre-school towards a solution. But now the canteen case explodes

Cardano school canteen strike – MALPENSA24

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

743
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
728
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
642
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
609
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
569
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
506
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
501
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
410
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
395
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
382
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top