School gyms in precarious conditions in Trieste, attendees: “Pre-Covid problems remained”

The Volta and Oberdan plants are those reported in the worst state: “We have just returned, we would not like to be able to do it prematurely”

The interiors of the gym in via Monte San Gabriele

TRIESTE. “After so many sacrifices we went back to the gyms and we would not want to leave prematurely due to their dilapidated conditions”. It is a real cry of pain that launched by the users of the indoor sports facilities in the city, on all the gymnasiums of the Volta institute in via Monte San Gabriele and of the high school Oberdan in via Veronese.

At the Volta in particular, the showers are unusable, officially “for hygienic reasons”, as a sign affixed to the front door reads: a prescription that has dragged on since February 2020, or from the beginning of the closures linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.