Health

School gyms in precarious conditions in Trieste, attendees: “Pre-Covid problems remained”

Photo of James Reno James Reno54 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The interiors of the gym in via Monte San Gabriele

The Volta and Oberdan plants are those reported in the worst state: “We have just returned, we would not like to be able to do it prematurely”

Lorenzo Degrassi

October 31, 2021

TRIESTE. “After so many sacrifices we went back to the gyms and we would not want to leave prematurely due to their dilapidated conditions”. It is a real cry of pain that launched by the users of the indoor sports facilities in the city, on all the gymnasiums of the Volta institute in via Monte San Gabriele and of the high school Oberdan in via Veronese.

At the Volta in particular, the showers are unusable, officially “for hygienic reasons”, as a sign affixed to the front door reads: a prescription that has dragged on since February 2020, or from the beginning of the closures linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This article is reserved for those with a subscription

All the contents of the site

1 € per month for 3 months then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Activate Now

We The Small the community of readers

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno54 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Medically Assisted Procreation: what it is and the news – Più Sani Più Belli

22 hours ago

Influenza vaccine: impossible to book for the Cup, yet the Province said to book for the Cup, angry users – VIDEO – Chronicle

23 hours ago

Is pre-period diarrhea a torment? Here are the causes (and also the remedies!)

20 hours ago

Not milk, but these 2 foods would be more appropriate to prevent osteoporosis

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button