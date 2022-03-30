School trips are back: how school trips are changing 2022

EDUCATIONAL TRIPS 2022

How is education travel changing 2022?

How is education travel changing 2022?
After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the educational trips 2022. But how do the school trips in a year that is starting to rebound towards normality, as demonstrated by the latest regulations in force from 1 April?

SCHOOL TRIPS, WHAT CHANGES

The reopening decree is clear: school trips are once again allowed. From Fiavet – the Italian Federation of the Association of Businesses and Travel Tourism – they let it be known that the support they are giving to schools in terms of requests for destinations and estimates is very high. However, no particular confirmations seem to follow.

For this reason you are thinking of extend the period of school tripstraditionally spring, until June, in order to give the classes the opportunity to leave safely even when the post-emergency situation begins to become clearer.

But there is another news, which this time concerns the teachers. It is possible – or at least it is being evaluated by Minister Bianchi – that teachers are paid for taking part in tripsIn fact, fewer and fewer teachers are willing to accompany classes on a trip. The economic one would therefore be a substantial incentive.

