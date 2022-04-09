School trips are back in 2022: 1 in 4 students has already left

This was reported by a survey conducted by the Skuola.net portal on a sample of 5,000 middle and high school pupils: here are the results

Crave, fantasize, love. After two years of hiatus due to Covid, school trips are back with the end of the state of emergency. An awaited moment that marks another step towards the return to normal (LIVE UPDATES ON COVID).

Demonstrations and strikes in April 2022: the calendar According to a survey conducted by the Skuola.net portal on a sample of 5,000 middle and high school pupils, almost 9 out of 10 can’t wait to leave in time for the end of the year, even if the trip will mainly be in Italy , with return on the same day. Some schools have tried to carry out “technical tests” since the first months of the current school year: one student out of 4 says that their school has already organized activities in recent months. But in the vast majority of cases it was a one-day experience (68%) or at most with a night out (16%). However, it was decided to stay nearby: 36% were taken to visit places of interest in their city, while 43% moved within their own region or nearby ones. The rules in fact allowed for the planning of travel from white to white zone, but did not derogate from the obligation of possession of the Green Pass also by students to access means of transport, accommodation or museums.

Covid, the state of emergency is over: what changes Now, with the cancellation of the “color system” and the relaxation of anti-Covid measures, it becomes much easier to plan an educational trip. Over a quarter (28%) of the children interviewed said that their school has already planned a trip for the next few weeks and a further 18% say that the organization is in the home straight. But in one case out of 2 it will always be a one-day trip, without an overnight stay. However, there will be those who will have to give up the trip altogether, as some schools have decided. A prospect that young people find it hard to digest: the vast majority (67%) of those who shouldn’t leave would really be sorry if the end-of-year trip didn’t take place

Maturity 2022, Bianchi to students: “Don’t be afraid of not making it” The only ones who do not seem to “pull their hair out” are the high school graduates, perhaps distracted by an exam that scares them back. And so almost half (46%) would gladly accept the absence of the trip at the end of the year.