School, unvaccinated teacher reinstated: forerunner decree from the court of Grosseto

GROSSETO. From the Court of Grosseto comes a pioneering provision on the front of the vaccination obligation against Covid-19 for teachers. In particular, for those who, not vaccinated but still cured of Covid and therefore with a strengthened Green pass, found themselves in a legislative limbo because they were deemed non-compliant, and were forced to leave classrooms and pupils for other tasks.

It all started with the case of a support teacher from an elementary school in Grosseto. In mid-December, the obligation for teachers to be vaccinated was introduced in Italy. That is, to have completed the cycle with the recall (law decree 44 of 2021). In those days, however, the teacher became ill with Covid and therefore she did not have time to get vaccinated. Once healed, she had the strengthened, valid Green Pass – because it resulted from healing – for six months. And with that she could have continued working until June 2022, when the six months would have expired. To comfort her, in January a Faq of the Ministry of Health reaffirmed that the vaccination obligation was triggered six months after recovery.

Except that in March the school began to ask her for the vaccination documents. Documents she didn’t need to have, as immunization from her recovery guaranteed her coverage. The school, however, did not hear reasons and on April 11 she suspended her from teaching and put her to work in the library and in administration.

The teacher then turned to the lawyer Lavinia Mensi. “The school administration – explains Mensi – acted on the basis of a circular from the Ministry of Education that discriminates against the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation regardless of the validity of the Green pass, triggering it 90 days after recovery or 120 days after administration of the vaccine ‘.

As not infrequently happens, in short, a mess of contradictory rules: if you recover from Covid, you have the Green pass strengthened for 180 days; However, if you work in the school, recover and do not have the vaccine, you must do so within 90 days of recovery. And like the teacher from Grosseto, there are no similar cases throughout the country.

“After these intervals – continues Mensi – despite the possession of the green certification, these teachers, even if not suspended, have been diverted from teaching”. In short, no classroom, but a library or office. With a side effect: in the case of the teacher the hours are 24 hours a week but, carrying out bureaucratic and administrative activities, it has risen to 36 hours.

Not to mention the human implications. The teacher supports a child. And, when she was removed, the little one was affected. “Due to the absence of her reference teacher – explains Mensi – she suffered a trauma and for this reason the mother intervened in court to strengthen the teacher’s reasons and insist on her immediate reinstatement”.

The lawyer Mensi filed an urgent appeal on Tuesday to the labor court of Grosseto, Giuseppe Grosso. Grosso accepted the teacher’s motivations and issued a decree – without consulting the other party, pending the hearing that will take place at the end of May – ordering the teacher to be reinstated immediately.

The judge highlighted the illegitimacy of the orientation of the ministerial circular because, he says, the norm to refer to is only the decree law 52 of 22 April 2021 which establishes that the recovered must be vaccinated six months after recovery. Decree, later converted into law, in force until June 15. In short, the teacher would still be in good standing. “This measure – says Mensi – is a very important first precedent throughout the Italian territory for all the employees of the school who in these days are receiving communications from the managers to be used for other tasks”. Mensi herself is following other teachers in the same situation. “At this point – he concludes – it is hoped that the school administration will review all the decisions regarding teachers in possession of reinforced green certification, also considering the tax profile, since these teachers are replaced with alternates, doubling the salary for a single workplace “.

