School vaccination obligation, could lapse for state exams. Can professors suspended today be part of the committees?

What will happen after March 31stat the end of the state of emergency, in terms of vaccination obligation of school staff? The undersecretary for health speculates this Andrea Costa to Radio Me too, on Radio1: “There is an assessment that we are making, on which I personally agree, to transform, before June 15, the reinforced green pass into a basic green pass, this would allow many citizens to return to work obviously making the swab every two days. There is still no precise date – he added – but the hypothesis is to bring forward the date of June 15th “.

The question, however, does not seem to concern the school, especially since the undersecretary explicitly mentions some areas that could be subject to a relaxation of the measures and among these he does not name the school, nor does he name the area of ​​public competitions where it persists, to date. , mandatory green pass basis.

“In the next few days – continues the undersecretary – a time schedule will be established and a phase of gradual easing will begin from 1 April. There will be situations where the green pass will no longer be needed, for example for bars, restaurants and other outdoor venues. I certainly believe this will no longer be necessary from April “. Then we will proceed with “other easing” and I believe that “by June we will have a scenario that will allow us to reach summer without restrictions”.

Will suspended staff be part of the examination boards?

Apparently, therefore, school staff could remain subject to the vaccination obligation until the end of the school year. Assuming that this is the case and that no legislative changes take place after 31 March, the situation could instead change in relation to state exams, which normally take place starting from the second half of June (according to the draft ministerial order, the writings should start on 22 June). The question is therefore: Can school staff currently suspended for lack of Covid vaccine apply to serve within the state exam commissions? This will be clarified by the relative ministerial note or the definitive ordinance of the MI on state exams, which we have been waiting for for weeks now.

Contagion, what’s the situation?

As for the infections, the feedback comes from the other undersecretary of health, Pierpaolo Silerithat’s on Morning 5 he declares: “There is a slight increase in infections, especially among the unvaccinated, in all age groups, mainly adolescents, not only in Italy”.

“However, it is not significant until we see an increase in hospitalizations – he calms down – which for now is not there”. A situation that the undersecretary attributes to the greater contagiousness of the Omicron variant.

The school is also on alert and awaits official data from the Ministry of Education, which should arrive next Friday 11 March.