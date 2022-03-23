School, vaccination obligation: new rules for teachers and ATA from 1 April 2022

There Road map of the Government to bring Italy back to normality, also has effects on the world of school starting from 1 April 2022. The gradual easing of measures not only affects DAD and quarantines, but also Green Pass and onvaccination obligation of school staff, teacher and ATA. How, given that it remains in effect until June 15th?

Covid decree and vaccination obligation: what changes?

The new Covid decree redefines the rules onvaccine obligationwhich intersect with those relating to the gradual abandonment of the use of the Green pass. What changes for teachers and ATA?

As already pointed out several times, the vaccination obligation for over 50s and some categories, remains in effect until June 15th. Those who do not undergo the 3 scheduled doses will be subject to one fine of 100 euros if you are aged 50 or over.

The vaccine remains mandatory until June 15 even for those under the age of 50, but falls into one of these categories of workers:

school and university staff (principals, teachers and Ata staff);

(principals, teachers and Ata staff); staff of the sector of the defencefrom the safetyof the public relieffrom the police local, gods secret services and of prison police (therefore carabinieri, police, army, navy, air force, fire brigade).

But starting from 1 April, at the end of the state of emergency, the Super green pass obligation in the workplace ends. What does it mean?

Vaccine and Green Pass in the workplace

As Sky TG 24 explains today, from 1 April 2022 the basic Green pass will be sufficient to access the workplace (also obtained with the swab negative).

Although the vaccination obligation remains, both for the over 50s and for school and university and military personnel, it falls suspension from work and salary for those who are not in possession of the reinforced green certification (and therefore are not up to date with vaccinations). Now the game is also open on the question of the constitutional legitimacy of the provision, which could lead to compensation.

From the May 1stif everything goes as it should, it should no longer be necessary show the green certificate, not even the basic one.

The fine of 100 euros remains for those over 50 who are not up to date, until June 15th.

PLEASE NOTE: The final text has yet to be published in the Official Journal.