School: what changes from 1 April 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 25 March 2022 – Management of cases of positivity to the Coviduse of masks, school trips, integrated digital teaching And vaccination obligation for teachers. These are the topics covered in Law decree on the urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat Covid which was published in Official Gazette and which also contains the relevant provisions school from April 1stwith the end of the state of emergency.

Masks

The obligation remains, in all grades of education and in educational educational services, the use of masks at least of a surgical typedone except for children up to six years of age and for subjects with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The mask must also be worn on means of transport and therefore also on those scholastics (type Ffp2 until April 30). However, it should not be worn during sports activities.

Compliance with the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter, unless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it. In any case, the prohibition to access or stay in school premises if you are positive for Covid or if there is one respiratory symptomatology and one body temperature above 37.5. Until April 30th, it will be possible to access educational institutions only by showing the so-called ‘basic’ green pass (vaccination, recovery or tampon). From 1 May this obligation lapses.

School trips

It will be possible to play educational outings and educational tripsincluding participation in sporting events.

Cases of positivity to Covid

In presence of at least 4 cases of positivity among the pupils in the same section, group or class, the activities continue in presence for teachers, educators and children who have over 6 years of agebut theuse of the Ffp2 masks for 10 days from the last contact with the positive subject. In case of appearance of symptomsAnd it is mandatory to carry out an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test it must be repeated on the fifth day following on the date of the last contact. In this case thenegative outcome of the test is attested with self-certification. The same rules apply to the educational services.

Distance learning

Students of primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems, in isolation for Covid infectionthey can follow the school activity in the modality of integrated digital teaching on request of families or of the adult pupilaccompanied by specification medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. There readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a antigen test rapid or molecular with negative result.

Vaccination obligation

Until June 15th remains thevaccination obligation throughout the school staff. According to the published decree, vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out the didactic activities in contact with the pupils. Where vaccination or submission of the vaccination request is not found in the manner established within the current vaccination campaign, the teaching and educational staff are invited to produce, within 5 days, the documentation proving “the vaccination has been carried out or the attestation relating to the omission or postponement of the same, or the presentation of the vaccination request to be carried out within a period not exceeding twenty days from receipt of the invitation, or in any case the non-existence of conditions for the vaccination obligation “. THE

n case of failure to submit the documentation and non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, non-compliant teaching and educational staff will be able to work but will be used in support activities to the school and will not be able to enter the classroom.

Funds

With the Law Decree published last year March 21have been predicted 30 million to be allocated to schools to continue with the purchase of masks and hygiene material and consumables related to the emergency.

Organic

The current staff comes extendedbased on the Law Decree published on 21 March last, until the end of the lessonsthat is, no later than June 15 2022, except for the preschools state in which the term is extended up to and no later than 30 June 2022.

