School: Whites, high school? Students need not be afraid

Vaccines: from February 7, exemptions in digital format

The COVID-19 vaccination exemption certifications are issued, from 7 February, exclusively in digital format in a similar way to what already happens for the Green Pass and will be valid only on the national territory. Those who already have a paper exemption certificate must now request the new certification with a QR code similar to that of the green certifications. Up to the 27th it is possible to use both paper and digital certifications, but from the 28th it will be necessary to have an electronic certificate to access places and services where green certification is required.