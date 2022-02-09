School: Whites, high school? Students need not be afraid

In Germany 234,250 cases, in Hong Kong the first dead in five months. First case of contagion in the imperial family of Japan
Vaccines: from February 7, exemptions in digital format
The COVID-19 vaccination exemption certifications are issued, from 7 February, exclusively in digital format in a similar way to what already happens for the Green Pass and will be valid only on the national territory. Those who already have a paper exemption certificate must now request the new certification with a QR code similar to that of the green certifications. Up to the 27th it is possible to use both paper and digital certifications, but from the 28th it will be necessary to have an electronic certificate to access places and services where green certification is required.
In Russia still a record of infections, 181,103 in 24 hours
In Russia, 183,103 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is a further record in the infections reported by the task force appointed by the Moscow government to monitor the progress of the pandemic in the country. Health authorities also reported that 669 people lost their lives from complications after contracting the coronavirus on the last day.
Contagions are decreasing in Poland, towards the lifting of restrictions
Poland could lift the anti-Coronavirus restrictions in March if the infections continue to decline as they do now. The announcement was made by the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, in an interview with Fakt: “If the pace at which infections drop remains the same, there is a realistic prospect of lifting the restrictions in March,” he said. The use of masks indoors, currently mandatory, may simply be recommended. Back to school in the presence must become a priority, he added, also explaining that he wanted to reduce the number of days of isolation for infected people, bringing it from 10 to 7.