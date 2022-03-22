School, with ventilation systems up to 80% fewer infections. The example of Marche- Corriere.it

Of Valentina Santarpia

The research conducted by the Hume Foundation of Luca Ricolfi: «With adequate ventilation systems it is possible to reduce the risk of contagion in the classroom». But the Marche is for now the only region that has decided to invest 9 million euros in this direction

Disinfectants, ventilation, cleaning of the premises, shifts of entry and exit, armored recreations, Ffp2 masks. There have been many strategies to combat Covid at school in the last two years. And the rise of the infections raises the fear that the issue is not archived at all. But the only Italian administration that has decided to invest in a specific direction is the Marche Region, which have focused on mechanical ventilation in a decisive way, unlike others. With good reason, at least according to the study conducted for the Region in collaboration with the Hume Foundation, chaired by Luca Ricolfi. According to this study, the use of Controlled Mechanical Ventilation (Vmc) in school classrooms, depending on the flow rate of cubic meters / hour of the machinery, reduces the risk of transmission of coronavirus between 40% and 82.5% (quest ‘last with machines that allow 4.67-6.66 air changes per hour). A research that confirms what was suggested by the World Health Organization, which already in December invited everyone not to neglect an opportunity that could prove to be a winning one to mitigate the risk of infection in closed environments.

The investment In 2021 the Region allocated about 9 million euros to install Vmc systems in school classrooms, to make the air healthier also in an anti-Covid key: so far there are about 500 classrooms covered by Vmc that, with the funds, could rise to 2,250 (20% of the total in the Marche region).

I study The study, presented in a press conference with the President of the Region Francesco Acquaroli and the councilors Francesco Baldelli (School building), Giorgia Latini (Education) and Filippo Saltamartini (Health), concerned about 300 classrooms (3% of the total) with installed Vmc machinery, compared with the other classes in which there is no Vmc, for the incidence of Covid positives. This is to estimate the effectiveness of controlled mechanical ventilation, considering the covid clusters (2 or more cases) verified. “Made 100 the risk of contagion without controlled mechanical ventilation – explained prof. Ricolfi in video link-, this drops to 60 with Vmc in low flow, to 33 with systems 500-700 cubic meters, up to 17.5 with 700-1000 cubic meters per hour, over a fifth “. Ricolfi also made a parallel between Vmc and vaccine in terms of reducing the risk of transmission. «The vaccine is fundamental and irreplaceable for the protection from serious illness and death – he explained – but it is less effective from the point of view of transmission: according to the ISS, the reduction of the risk is slightly more than halved. The Vmc has a reduction factor that can be higher than five: for the risk of transmission, the Vmc has a capacity to `contain ‘the virus at least double that of the vaccine“.