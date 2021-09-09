School year at the start, between Green Pass and the Pndgc enigma

by EVA MONTI

It has an unpronounceable name and acronym, Pndgc, but it’s there. Or rather, there will be time to start the lessons, Monday 13 September, in complete safety. Promise of Patrizio Bianchi, Minister of Education. Pndgc, this is the acronym of the “National digital green certificate platform”, created by Sogei, which allows access to the Sidi system of the ministry itself for the release of health data on the Platform. As soon as it is born, it already runs from mouth to mouth.

It is a kind of tool to see official data and will be available for consultation by school leaders. The schools, or rather their secretariats, should have on the computer an accessible screen behind the release of the code of the mechanographer of the Institute in question, from which it will be possible to consult the data relating to the staff in service that day about the validity of the Green Pass. If it is green it is fine, if it is red it means that it has expired. For some, however, the situation also depends on other factors: for example, the certificate of exemption issued by the doctor about the possibility of getting the vaccine. The cases in the valleys and western belt are not many, but there are.

School managers and secretariats are ready to use it, even if the fact of not having anything in their hands as of yesterday does not leave them calm. “We are confident, and as servants of the state we await”, says Barbara Debernardi, head teacher of the Lambert di Oulx didactic direction, which is headed by 11 complexes between kindergarten and primary school in the vast territory of the upper Susa valley, spread over two mountain Unions. Of course, in this condition she could not wait idly without doing anything, so she has already prepared her “war machine” that she would have fielded (and will put) if the famous and now well-known Pndgc did not arrive in time, which would allow automated control instead of the one envisaged up to now: manual with tablet.

“In our case we are dealing with many plexuses at a considerable distance from each other”, urges Debernardi, who at 7 in the morning is already driving the Panda to go up to Oulx, where there is the headquarters of the didactic direction, and from there visit all the municipalities that host “her” schools. A complicated situation, even if she is prepared, and which pushes her to ask for dedicated personnel. “They should allow me to nominate an adequately precise person to train”. For everything else, and there is something to sell, it was already prepared since last year: sanitizing several times a day, monitoring the use of the mask and the entry flows, allowed her to keep the infection at bay. “We had a laughable positivity rate of 0.02 percent – specifies – which allowed us not to go to distance learning even when Piedmont was a “red zone” “. A happy enclave, therefore, but not the only one.

Other schools have kept contagion between pupils or teachers at bay with strict control of both entry and exit flows and the situation in the classroom, with spacing and masks. At the inclusive Institute of Alpignano, for example, the director Silvana Andretta already declared in recent days that her school was ready to start even in the event of a delay of the new platform, of which however she hopes the arrival. “We are ready to leave, we already have teachers assigned to the various professorships, including support teachers and this is great news – comments – it is the result of the rapid arrival of funds deriving from the Support Decree, which also allowed us to purchase educational material and to appoint the necessary experts “. The pillars on which the activity rested, which has been remote for a very short time, are the School Plan and the legislation in force, albeit in continuous evolution.

«However, the new digital platform is welcome, even if the rules are very similar to those of last year – explains – by now the pupils of primary and secondary schools are already accustomed to the use of the surgical mask, and we have stocks of gels and disinfectants supplied by the ministry through the various decrees. We can also organize various kinds of activities to support teaching “. The only variant is the control of the Green Pass, mandatory from 1 September, which must be repeated every day, until the digital platform is launched. «While waiting, the persons in charge of control, the school collaborators and the teachers of the plexus have been appointed – points out – if it arrives, as it should be certain by now, with the activation of the Pndgc it will be the computer screen to tell us the situation ».

The green and red light is also expected by high school heads of school, such as Anna Giaccone, principal of Itis Ferrari of Susa, Elena Sorrisio of Darwin and Luisa Rossi of Romero, both in Rivoli. “To date, I have delegated two Covid representatives and two administrative assistants – explains the Giaccone – control over all teachers and pupils is foreseen. We can say that 99.9 percent of people who enter the school are in possession of the Green Pass “. Those who do not have it, and there are very few in the Susa valley and the western belt of Turin, have a certificate of exemption drawn up by their doctor. “We have not had any cases of absenteeism”he concludes.

Sorrisio and Rossi share the same opinion. The first reaffirms the diversification of flows already experienced last year, entry for teachers on the one hand and for students on the other. «The first checks without a platform have already been carried out in these days both for the repair exams and for the reception with the first classes and skills recovery project. Now we will see with the new platform “. No problem even for the Romero whose manager says: “We have already activated checks on every person who enters in any role with any competence”. Luisa Rossi says she is optimistic about the start of the new method, as long as it arrives within the necessary time. All yesterday only the announcement. The fulfillment of the promises is expected in the coming days.

