Schumacher, his Mercedes C63 AMG Station Wagon up for auction

It was 2010 when Michael Schumacher joins the Mercedes GP Petronas Formula 1 team. On the occasion, he receives a company car C63-Class AMG Station Wagon , which hasn’t had a long life in his garage. After just a few months, in fact, she is sold to a new owner, and then to another and to another, before returning to the market. It is from these hours the news that he notices it Bonhams auction house put it up for sale : appointment on February 3, 2022 .

The characteristics of Schumi’s former car

Despite the twelve years on its shoulders, this Mercedes C63 Class AMG Station Wagon is kept in very good condition, both aesthetically and mechanically, also thanks to the various original spare parts, as reported by the auction house. From the photos, however, they can be seen some flaws, such as small scratches on the front band and the interior leather a little worn (problems that can be solved with little, mind you). To push her a 6.2L 32-valve V8 with 457hp and 600Nm of torque, combined with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration is from 0 to 100 km / h in 4 seconds. As for the kilometers traveled, the last check declared almost 152 thousand km: enough, but certainly collectors and enthusiasts will not miss this car, whose value is destined to increase for its former illustrious (albeit for a very short period) owner. Bonhams estimates that the sale will not fall below 50 thousand euros, but it is excluded that it could even reach 100 thousand.

