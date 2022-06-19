Schütt & Schütt, fashion inspired by the cinema – Revista Así

When Audrey Hepburn shed her fragile appearance to play the casual and elegant Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” it not only marked the success of her film career, but also left an indelible mark on the world of fashion.

Six decades later, the designer Paola Schütt was inspired by her muse to reformulate the concept of fashion that she proposes: now each garment can come to life and fulfill the dreams of whoever wears it.

Schütt says that Hepburn is his benchmark for style and elegance. For this reason, she decided to create a series of outfits inspired by the most iconic films in cinema, in order to celebrate her birthday.

Audrey Hepburn (Paola Schütt), Carey Mulligan (Ximena Roca), and Kim Kardashian (Andrea ZScott).

Brigitte Bardot, Jennifer Lopez, Penélope Cruz, Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Lynda Carter, Grace Kelly and Julia Roberts are some of the actresses who were present through the guests and their costumes.

Paola, along with her mother, Chichina Schütt, made each of the pieces. The process was long and thorough. The first step was to create the designs inspired by the characters, but tailored to each person. Next, they looked for fabrics that are very similar to the original garments.

Lynda Carter (Isabel Canelas), Brigitte Bardot (Verónica Schütt), Grace Kelly (Claudia Schütt), Audrey Hepburn (Paola Schütt), and Meryl Streep (Heidi Schütt).

One of the most captivating costumes, in addition to the one that pays tribute to Audrey Hepburn, is that of Cruella de Vil, since the character is also an innovative fashion designer.

The outfits required various external items to complete the look, such as gloves, jewelry, mouthpieces, and others.

Jennifer Lopez as Selena (Belén Méndez) and Audrey Hepburn (Paola Schütt).

With this foray into the world of themed fashion, Schütt & Schütt presents a new possibility of enjoying special moments without losing glamour.

Paola explains that her offer goes beyond the design of the garments and ranges from image advice to the decoration of the place where the event takes place.

Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil (Chichina Schütt) and Audrey Hepburn (Paola Schütt)

“A thousand things can be done, spectacular theme parties with concepts. The idea is to capture people’s dreams. It’s nice to give our clients a plus, to do something that inspires them”, says Paola.

The designer says that the organization of events was a pending task for her, and that now she begins to offer to her clients.

Julia Roberts (Isabel Bloch) and Whitney Houston (Carmen Abujder).

You can dream through fashion, and now together with Schütt & Schütt, come true.

The brand’s atelier is located on Avenida Heroínas #1116. Inquiries can be made to 76900010. l

Brigitte Bardot (Veronica Schütt) and Audrey Hepburn (Paola Schütt)

Penélope Cruz (Gabriela Velazco), Audrey Hepburn (Paola Schütt) and Esther Acebo in La Casa de Papel (Ana Aguirre).