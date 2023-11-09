Sci-Fi Movies to Watch If You Like The Hunger Games

almost a decade later hunger games The long-awaited prequel, the trilogy comes to an end on the big screen The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It is making waves in theatres. Set years before Katniss brings about a revolution in Panem, the film follows 18-year-old Snow who struggles with her inner self as she finds herself falling in love with the young girl she met, District 12’s Lucy Gray Baird. Was appointed Guru.







hunger games What began as a book trilogy written by Suzanne Collins influenced a surge of young-adult sci-fi stories set in a dystopian future. While Collins managed to bring his voice to recurring elements like battle royale dynamics and government oppression, there are also other films that clearly influenced him in the making. hunger gamesAlso the films which were then influenced by his creation.





10 The New Mutants (2020)

maybe one of these hunger games‘The greatest strength is that its entire concept revolves around characters who are struggling to survive on their own until there is only one left, yet it evolves into a revolution that Works only because of effective teamwork and union between different districts. Same thing happens with new mutantsThe setup of which is about five young mutants trying to accept their differences and fight as if they were one big team.

Despite the poor reception among critics, the film is a really fun ride with some of the best young actors of the decade, like Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. new mutants It’s also a treat for horror fans, right on the cusp of PG-13 hunger games This was done while dealing with the violent nature of its story. same way, new mutants Creates a fairly bleak atmosphere with a group of morally ambiguous heroes.

9 Doon (2021)

10 Great Sci-Fi Movies Everyone Forgot About

Book duneWritten by Frank Herbert, it is widely regarded as the definitive dystopian science-fiction novel, delivering a mesmerizing meditation on human, environmental crisis and the meaning of faith. Many dune The adaptations that never made it out of the newspaper add up to David Lynch’s failed attempt to fully realize the magnitude of dune‘s narrative shows that adapting Herbert’s rich, detailed world-building to the big screen is no easy task.

In 2021, Denis Villeneuve finally accomplished the feat by splitting the novel into two films. The first part takes time to introduce the characters and the inhospitable planet of Arrakis, a place that houses the universe’s most exclusive supplies but is plagued by rampant sandworms and the defiance of its native people, the Fremen. When the Atreides family comes to Arrakis’ care, a disastrous plot has unexpected consequences.

8 Circle (2015)

circle Offers a fairly simple dynamic yet manages to bring something new to a somewhat overused battle royale trope. The film involves fifty strangers who find themselves trapped in a mysterious chamber where, every two minutes, they must choose one of them to die until only one is left.

While on paper the complex looks largely the same hunger gamesThe social metaphor is too simple circle, Fifty Strangers includes all types of races, backgrounds, and ages, with characters ranging from an elderly man to a pregnant woman. As dreams of chaos ensue and characters begin to take sides, circle leads to a shocking conclusion.

7 Snowpiercer (2013)

the fact that snowpiercer Bong Joon-ho’s first English-language production reflects the filmmaker’s intention to connect such a sharp critique of class discrimination to America’s entrenched capitalist system through an unbiased debate. Even with all the production issues and creative differences between Bong and the studio, the end result was an incredible dystopian adventure loosely based on ‘Snowpiercer’, a dystopia occupied by the last remnants of humanity. There was a moving train.

just like hunger games The difficulties of contemporary society are perfectly reflected in the dynamics of Panem and its 12 fragmented districts – each district far from the capital is poor – each layer snowpiercer Reveals the stages of an oppressive system that privileges the rich, as the characters get closer to the engine room.

6 Shanti (2005)

Calmness It is a low-rated space-based sci-fi film about the renegade crew of a spaceship forced to deal with skilled assassins and the full military might of a tyrannical government that seeks to destroy a river named River Tam at all costs. Wants to cure a fugitive with psychic abilities.

River Tam has the same energy as Katniss Everdeen in the final two hunger games Movies; On the surface, he is a revolutionary symbol drafted in by the rebels to fight for them, but deep down, his internal conflicts show him to be merely a puppet of those who want control. Once they finally understand this, they become an unstoppable destructive machine but are unwilling to give up their strong moral values.

5 9 (2009)

10 Best Sci-Fi Movie Twists

9 is an animated film set in a post-apocalyptic world where 9, a homunculus-like rag doll, wakes up in a country where all humans have left and the Earth has been contaminated by garbage and decay. As dangerous machines roam the debris looking for suspicious activity, Unit 9 comes up with a plan to bring life back to Earth along with others like him.

9 can be interpreted as hunger games‘Worst-case scenario: a reality in which Katniss fails, and all hope is lost. Its characters are, in fact, the ghosts of a war that humanity has brought upon itself. Humanity’s tendency to fight and destroy their own kind ultimately led them to extinction, but the character of 9 is a symbol of hope, which endures.

4 Ember City (2008)

City of Ember Tells the story of an underground city lit by hundreds of glowing lamps and a powerful generator, which for centuries has sheltered the last survivors of a disaster that destroyed all life on Earth. When the city lights begin to flicker, it’s up to two teenagers to uncover the secrets of the city’s creation and lead its people to safety.

just like hunger games, City of Ember takes advantage of all the best young-adult tropes to conduct its cleverly constructed allegory for the human race. It has a sinister atmosphere of mystery that sparks the journey of two unlikely allies, Lina and Doon, and a government conspiracy that directly connects to the town’s mayor, who turns out to be a corrupt dictator. The stellar cast is also a big plus, welcoming famous actors like Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan and Harry Treadaway.

3 Cube (1997)

Top 25 Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time

cube It remains a highly influential survival sci-fi for its original setting and narrative before the massive rise in popularity of survival games. saw And hunger games, The film follows a group of strangers with conflicting personalities who wake up in a maze-like prison filled with deadly traps.

cube This is a good option for those looking for something darker and much more violent hunger games, but it maintains the same anxiety-inducing survival atmosphere and discusses how easy it is for humans to rebel against themselves. The initial objective of the film is to have strangers work together to find a way out. However, each character’s own selfish nature quickly destroys any chance of collective cooperation.

2 The Maze Runner (2014)

the maze Runner It is the first film of a trilogy that has many similarities hunger games, While the dystopian settings are distinctly different, puberty is humanity’s last hope and there’s something about the gender dynamics that connects one trilogy to the next, not to mention the terrifying creatures that inhabit these worlds.

In maze Runner, the presence of a strong survival instinct also drives the narrative forward. The first film centers around a community of boys living at the edge of a maze filled with bloodthirsty creatures. Their memories have been erased, and they eventually learn to live outside the confines of the Labyrinth, but the arrival of a girl turns their lives upside down. From the first film to the last film, Maze Runner: The Death CureThe continued quality of the trilogy results in one of the best young adult film franchises.

1 Battle Royale (2000)

there will not be hunger games If it weren’t for Koushun Takami’s masterpiece, battle Royale, which spawned an equally powerful film adaptation. The film is set in a dystopian future in which the Japanese government kidnaps ninth graders every year and forces them to kill each other until only one is left.

Popularizing the term “battle royale” and taking it to incredible extremes, battle Royale It’s surprisingly graphic and disturbing for a movie whose characters are all children. The violence is disturbing, but it never relies on shock value, instead aiming to make a strong political commentary on a society that sacrifices individuality and free will in favor of nationalism and conformity.