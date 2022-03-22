Sci-Fi Movies With Female Leads: Here Are 5 You Might Not Have Considered

ads

Some people believe that the best sci-fi movies have lead male actors with a handful of actresses thrown into the mix as sidekicks. Actually, there are some absolutely epic sci-fi movies with female leads.

Whether you’re watching during Women’s History Month or literally any other time of year, now is a great time to check out some female-led sci-fi movies.

And while there are, of course, must-see classics like Alien or Terminator 2, we’ve put together a list of five slightly less conventional options, all with empowering actresses at the helm.

‘Coherence’ starring Emily BaldoniSource: PlutoTV

Coherence is a 2013 film about a group of friends enjoying what they thought was going to be a normal dinner. Instead of catching up over food with friendly conversation, they realize they are about to experience an unsettling chain of events due to a life-changing comet passing close to earth. The comet somehow creates a malevolent influence on everyone. Emily Baldoni is the protagonist of this film.

‘The fifth wave’ starring Chloë Grace MoretzSource: Amazon

The Fifth Wave is an excellent 2016 science fiction movie starring Chloë Grace Moretz. It tells the story of a young girl who knows that the earth is on the brink of extinction. Alien attacks have been destroying the planet from all angles, causing endless natural disasters. Diseases are spreading, tsunamis are crashing, and earthquakes are making their way.

Moretz plays Cassie Sullivan, a girl who wants nothing more than to reunite with her brother before the world ends forever.

‘Melancholy’ starring Kirsten DunstSource: Hulu

Melancholia is a thought-provoking 2011 science fiction drama starring Kirsten Dunst as Justine. Justine and her sister are in the process of healing from depression when they learn of a life-threatening planet hurtling toward Earth at high speed. They must juggle dark emotions in their daily struggles with their fears of impending doom.

’10 Cloverfield Lane’ starring Mary Elizabeth WinsteadSource: YouTube

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the protagonist of 10 Cloverfield Lane. This creepy sci-fi movie was released in 2016 and tells the story of a young woman named Michelle who is kidnapped by two men who try to convince her that she should stay home to avoid chemical poisoning. Instead of falling prey to her manipulation and lies from her, she devises a plan to escape from her.

‘Bird Box’ starring Sandra BullockSource: Netflix

There is no denying the fact that Bird Box is a sci-fi movie that most people find to be downright terrifying. Not being able to see where you’re going while trying to stay away from deadly creatures sounds like an impossible puzzle. To make matters worse, the main character is also trying to keep his children safe and secure on the road. Sandra Bullock takes the lead in this Netflix original movie.

ads