Sci-fi on Sky Cinema – Cinematograph

From Saturday 18 to Friday 30 September, Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303) it becomes Sky Cinema SCI – FI, with a collection that brings together over 70 titles, including the most recent science fiction films and the great cult films of one of the most beloved engineers.

Do not miss the first viewing of SYNCHRONIC, Saturday 18 September at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, at 9.45pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi and streaming on NOW. Written and directed by Justin Benson (The Endless) and his creative partner Aaron Moorhead, it’s a high-tension sci-fi thriller that distorts space and time. In the cast Anthony Mackie (The Avengers, 8 Mile) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Gray) who play Steve and Dennis, two lifelong friends of paramedics who are called upon to deal with a series of gruesome incidents and deaths related to a new drug called Synchronic. The sudden disappearance of Dennis’ eldest daughter will lead Steve to confront a terrifying and complex truth about Synchronic.

In Sci – FI collection more than 70 titles in this cinematic genre that has helped redefine our cultural landscape and imagine our future. Among the events not to be missed, TENET, by Cristopher Nolan, Oscar® for the best special visual effects, with John D. Washington, Robert Pattinson and Kenneth Branagh and films by Steven Spielberg READY PLAYER ONE, adaptation of the novel by Ernest Cline, MINORITY REPORT, taken from a short story by Philip K. Dick e WAR OF THE WORLDS remake of a science fiction classic. Then we remember the sci-fi blockbuster by Luc Besson, VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS protagonist Cara Delevingne. THE PLANET OF THE APES, first of the saga based on the novel by Pierre Boulle, with Charlton Heston and to follow the following four titles in the series: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE PLANET OF MONKEYS, ESCAPE FROM THE PLANET OF MONKEYS, 1999: CONQUER OF THE EARTH And BATTLE FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – YEAR 2670: LAST ACT. Another beloved sci-fi saga is the one inspired by the toy line born in 1984 in Japan: TRANSFORMERS, TRANSFORMERS – REVENGE OF THE FALLEN And TRANSFORMERS 4 – THE AGE OF EXTINCTION. Among other numerous titles: GATTACA – THE DOOR TO THE UNIVERSE with Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law. TERMINATOR SALVATION, fourth installment of the Terminator saga, with Christian Bale and Sam Worthington e TERMINATOR 3 – THE REBEL MACHINES with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Furthermore, NEXT the sci-fi thriller with Nicolas Cage and Jessica Biel and the most recent IN TIME with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried, an adrenaline-pumping action in which the individual life time on earth is a bargaining chip. BABYLON AD by Matthieu Kassovitz with Vin Diesel and Michelle Yeoh in which a war veteran agrees to accompany a woman from Russia to New York without knowing that his travel companion has undergone some disturbing genetic manipulations. Finally, the cult of 1997, CONTACT, the remake of the famous novel by Carl Sagan directed by Robert Zemekis with Jodie Foster, which hypothesizes the first contact between humans and aliens.

