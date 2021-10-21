Sciamma, a cinema for children

“Children are at the forefront of struggles and advancing their ideas. But they are considered a bit like second-class citizens ”. Talking is Céline Sciamma at the presentation of her fifth film: Petite Maman. Already passed to the Berlinale and now in competition for Alice nella città, the film is a new stage for the director (among her titles: Tomboy And Portrait of the young woman on fire) in his path of investigation on the great rites of passage of life. After talking about adolescence, growth, the discovery of one’s own identity and sexual desire, here she focuses on childhood, on the elaboration of the first bereavement and on love for a mother and a grandmother.

“This film is a real journey through time – says the director-. I wanted it to reflect a kind of magical realism. I wanted to create an atmosphere of primitive magic. I combined the joyful and the political aspects. And I tried to create a balance between a mother and a daughter, passing from an idea of ​​vertical genealogy to a horizontal one, overcoming the vision of the mother-daughter duo to arrive at a real trio: mother-father-daughter ”.

The protagonist Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) is eight years old and, after the death of her grandmother, she helps her parents empty her mother’s childhood home. In the woods around the house, in search of the log cabin that her mother had built in the trees, Nelly meets a little girl of her age (Gabrielle Sanz). Between the two (who are two sisters in life) a beautiful friendship is born.

“My cinema has both a feminine and a childlike gaze,” she says. And on children: “They are a target audience because they are very contemporary. They don’t have the cultural pressure, they are interesting and super modern. With them you can imagine a lot and you can experiment ”. It is no coincidence that among his references there is the director Hayao Miyazaki, master of Japanese animation for children, but also comedy Big with Tom Hanks: “a film that I saw as a child in the cinema and that struck me a lot. I found it subversive ”.

Speaking of your childhood, there is a lot of talk in the film about children’s fears, did you also have any fears when you were a child? “I was afraid of everything- he replies-. Many elements of the story recall my childhood. The film was shot in the city where I lived and the house, rebuilt in the studio, is very reminiscent of my grandmothers’ house. I wanted to work on the fears of childhood and one of the biggest is the sadness of adults that pervades the whole film ”.

And then she continues: “Working with children, I realized how committed they are. They are progressives and bearers of new ideas and for this reason we must fight to make ourselves bearers of their reality since they do not have a political weight ”.

On the state of the cinema he concludes: “Cinema should not be seen only as the theater and the screen because this is a limit. We need to reflect on an art that is much greater than its conditions of use ”. Petite Maman is released in theaters today distributed by Teodora Film and Mubi.

Giulia Lucchini