Science advises you to eat this food for breakfast to reduce cholesterol and prolong life.

For great coffee lovers there are few things better than enjoying one of them in the morning. Whether alone, chopped, with milk, American, bonbon, Irish, with ice… the varieties are many and so is their nomenclature, a characteristic that makes us value the importance of this drink in our country. Among its benefits, One of the most innovative has just been published in Nature Communications, and its consumption is linked to improvements and reductions in blood cholesterol levels.

Connected

The latest report from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food estimates the annual consumption of coffee and infusions by Spaniards at 1.94 kg. We take most of them out of the house for added enjoyment. Well then, Drinking two to three cups a day is linked to a longer life than abstaining from coffee., The research in question has been published by the European Society of Cardiology, which brings together health professionals from more than 150 countries, in its European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Other research has also been taken into account that links coffee consumption to a lower risk of suffering from prostate cancer, Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.

Recommended breakfast to reduce cholesterol

But is all coffee good? It should be clarified that not all coffees serve us equally in this dream of the elixir of eternal youth. In the observational study from which the findings have been drawn, they have confirmed that we can get the maximum benefits from caffeinated coffee. But he has also registered.Decaffeinated had similar reductions in the incidence of heart disease and death from heart disease or from any cause., as specified by the study’s author, Professor Peter Kistler of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Australia. After examining the associations between types of coffee and arrhythmias, cardiovascular diseases and deaths recorded in the UK Biobank, Kistler stressed, “The results show that light to moderate consumption of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee considered part of a healthy lifestyle should go.” so, People who drink ground coffee have slightly lower cardiovascular risk than those who drink the instant version.

study data

These data took into account adults between 40 and 69 years of age with coronary heart disease, heart failure and ischemic stroke. The study included a total of 449,563 participants, whose average age was 58 years and 55.3% were women. They all completed a questionnaire, recording how many cups of coffee they drank per day and what type: instant, ground or decaffeinated, and were then divided into six categories of daily intake, none of which to more than five cups per day.

The most common coffee among them was instant (44.1%), followed by ground (18.4%) and decaffeinated (15.2%). Additionally, 22.4% of non-coffee drinkers were registered as a comparison group. With a mean follow-up of 12.5 years, the groups were compared for incidence of arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease and death, taking into account age, sex, ethnicity, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, apnea obstructive sleep apnea, smoking and tea consumption. more wine. 6.2% of participants died during follow-up.