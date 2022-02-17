Science and five CC. AA. will promote advanced therapies and precision medicine through the Complementary Biotechnology Plan

The Ministry of Science and Innovationalong with five autonomous communities (Catalonia, Basque Country, Galicia, Castilla La Mancha and Extremadura) advance advanced therapies and precision medicine through science and innovation by Biotechnology Complementary Plan. It is a research program co-governed and co-financed with a total budget of 32 million euros. That is, 50 percent between the Government and the CCs. AA. involved, in addition to the own resources that Galicia will contribute to its participation in this program.

The branch minister, Diana Morantexplained that these plans are “an innovation in scientific policy and an example of co-governance”. “This scientific-technical coordination exercise is unprecedented in our system and will be consolidated in the reform of the Science, Technology and Innovation Law”, he assured.

“With this commitment between the Government and the CC. AA., Science demonstrates its great power to unite our country territorially, economically and socially”, he added.

Thus, the objective is to promote R+D+i in biotechnology applied to health in order to advance towards individualized treatments. “With this project, the Government and the autonomous communities participate in the medical revolution, creating the instruments that will contribute to everyone having access to personalized precision medicine in our country”, highlighted the Minister of Science and Innovation.

Within the framework of this plan, work will be done to promote the area of ​​biotechnology, which is behind scientific advances aimed at guaranteeing the health of people such as advanced CAR-T therapies.

Specifically, it deploys six main lines of action: the electron cryomicroscopy applied to personalized medicine; the implementation and analysis of precision medicine databases; the drug screening platform and drug-target interaction analysis; the development of biological models for screening and studying the activity of therapeutic molecules; the nanopharmaceutical development, biodistribution, toxicity and therapeutic actions in pathology models; and the techniques and processes for advanced and targeted therapiessurgical training and medical robotics.

Integrated in the PERTE

This complementary plan is integrated into the PERTE for State-of-the-Art Healthwhich has already estimated its investment forecast at at least 1,469 million euros in the 2021-2023 period, with a contribution from the public sector of more than 982 million euros and private investment initially estimated at around 487 million euros.

Supplemental Plans are a new tool for launching research programs in strategic areas, co-governed and co-financed with the Autonomous Communities. These plans will make it possible to establish collaborations and align the efforts of the central administration, the autonomous communities and the European funds in the face of key challenges in our country, responding to the EU criteria for the application of transformative measures for our economy in the Recovery Plan.

Total, Eight Complementary Plans have been planned, which will mobilize 444.7 million euros until 2025, of which the Ministry of Science and Innovation will finance 285.3 million euros, 64 percent of the total budget, and the CC. AA. the remaining 36 percent, with 159.4 million euros.

