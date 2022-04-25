science and medicine at the frontier of knowledge

Every April 25, the International DNA Day is celebrated in the world, and this 2022 is a key year for the progress of science and medicine as we know it. The anniversary date not only remembers one historical fact, but two.

The first, which gave rise to the celebration, occurred on April 25, 1953, when the journal Nature published an article presenting one of the most important scientific discoveries of the 20th century: the model of the structure of DNA and its already famous double helix. . That work, carried out by researchers James Watson and Francis Crick (with the unacknowledged collaboration of Rosalind Franklin), changed the way we understand how the organism stores genetic information. There, in that double strand, was all the information to make life possible for each organism.

On the same date, but 50 years later (April 25, 2003), another revolutionary milestone arrived: the Human Genome Project —which brought together scientists from around the world for 15 years— announced that it had managed to decipher the most complete map of genes that form in the DNA of an organism, the so-called human genome. At 92% knowledge, the information was more complete than could be achieved, but fragments are still missing.

This information, even with gaps, “generated a scientific revolution in the field of genetics that has led the planet to move towards an increasingly preventive, predictive and personalized medicine,” says Brazilian pathologist Gustavo Campana, medical director of Dasa .

Almost 20 years later, on April 1, 2022, a group of 100 researchers announced that they had managed to map the remaining 8% of the human genome, in a project. “The discovery of this 8% will further accelerate the knowledge of the causes of genetic diseases that is not yet possible with current technologies. It will be a great gain for medical diagnosis”, assured Campana.

“The medicine of the future is already present, because thanks to genetic and genomic tests, it is possible to guide patients towards more effective treatments, diagnose rare diseases earlier, identify genetic alterations during pregnancy and detect genetic predisposition to the development of diseases important, such as cancer predisposition syndromes or hereditary heart disease, among others,” he added.

In this sense, Campana commented that “the arrival of new technologies to identify alterations in genes facilitated access to the population and shortened the diagnostic odyssey of the patient with a rare disease. In addition to identifying hereditary cancers and making possible the follow-up and care of the entire patient’s family”.

“There are already some approved gene therapies, for example, for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a disease that until three years ago had no treatment. In 2022, the global genetics market will reach around US$4 billion, and the expectation is that this value will reach US$10 billion in 2027. North America concentrates 46% of this market share, Europe 29.4% and Asia 17.9%. While the smallest participation, corresponding to 6.7%, is distributed among the other regions of the world. Latin America still has a lot to grow, but the region has come a long way in genetics, DNA sequencing, and the development of various types of genomic tests. We already have the technology and knowledge installed here,” he asserted.