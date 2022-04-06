Science discovers the mystery behind the irresistible gaze of dogs

Dogs are capable of looks and expressions that are irresistible to their owners. The mystery of those eyes when they want to get a treat lies in some key facial features that would have also influenced the choice of this species for domestication.

Dogs are unique in their reciprocal bond with humans, which can be shown through mutual gaze, something not seen in other domesticated mammals such as cats or horses, according to Anne Burrows of the University of Pittsburgh (USA), who presented a study at the Experimental Biology conference.

The research focuses on the anatomy of small mimic muscles, which in dogs as well as humans are dominated by fast-twitch myosin fibers, which explains why we can form facial expressions quickly, but not maintain them for long.

In other animals, such as wolves, although they also dominate fast-twitch fibers, compared to dogs they have a higher proportion of slow-twitch fibers, more effective for long and controlled movements and do not tire as quickly.

An increased presence of fast-twitch fibers allows for greater facial mobility and faster muscle movement, making movements such as raising the eyebrows small and the short, powerful muscle contractions that occur when barking.

Slow-twitch fibers, on the other hand, are important for prolonged muscle movements, such as those made by wolves when howling.

“These differences suggest that having faster muscle fibers contributes to a dog’s ability to communicate effectively with people,” Burrows said.

Differences in facial musculature between wolves and dogs suggest that facial expressions played a role in selective breeding and domestication of dogs, the team found.

“Throughout the domestication process, humans may have selectively bred dogs based on facial expressions that were similar to their own,” Burrows said.

Thus, over time, dogs’ muscles could have evolved to be “faster,” further benefiting dog-human communication.

In previous research, the team found that dogs have an additional mimetic muscle that is absent in wolves and that contributes to the “puppy eye” expression.

The scientists note that further research and comparison of myosin fiber types is needed, which could shed new light on anatomical differences between dogs and wolves.