Science discovers why persistent covid causes lasting pain

Persistent covid can cause various forms of long-term pain, the explanation, according to a study, is that the infection leaves in a pain-transmitting structure a gene expression signature associated with it and that remains even after the elimination of the virus.

A study carried out with mice, which has been presented at the Experimental Biology congress held in Philadelphia (USA), adds that this gene expression signature coincides with the patterns observed in pain caused by other diseases.

“A significant number of people with persistent COVID experience sensory abnormalities, including various forms of pain,” said Randal Serafini of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

The team used RNA sequencing to get a snapshot of the biochemical changes that SARS-CoV-2 triggers in the dorsal root ganglia, which is a pain-transmitting structure.

This finding, according to Serafini, could “lead to new therapies for patients with covid-19 and persistent covid, as well as other types of pain.

The study also shows that SARS-CoV-2 causes long-term effects on the body “in drastically new ways, further underscoring why people should try to avoid getting infected.”

The experiments included a hamster model of intranasal covid-19 infection, closely mirroring the symptoms experienced by people.

The researchers observed that the hamsters showed mild hypersensitivity to touch early in the infection, which worsened over time, up to 30 days.

They then performed similar experiments with influenza A to determine whether other RNA viruses promote similar responses.

In contrast to SARS-CoV-2, influenza A caused an early hypersensitivity that was more severe, but disappeared four days post-infection.

Analysis of gene expression patterns in dorsal root ganglia revealed that coronavirus caused a more prominent change in the expression levels of genes involved in neuron-specific signaling processes compared to influenza.

Other experiments showed that, four weeks after recovering from the viral infection, hamsters infected with influenza showed no signs of long-term hypersensitivity, while those with SARS-Cov-2 showed aggravated hypersensitivity, reflecting chronic pain.

Hamsters that had recovered from COVID-19 had gene expression signatures similar to those seen in the dorsal root ganglia of mice affected by pain induced by inflammation or nerve injury.

To delve into the molecular machinery associated with altered sensitivity in SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters, the researchers applied bioinformatic analysis to the gene expression data they had obtained.

The analysis predicted that SARS-CoV-2 downregulates the activity of several previously identified pain regulators and a protein called interleukin enhancer-binding factor 3 (ILF3).

This downregulation occurs at times when pain behaviors in SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters were very mild, despite strong systemic inflammation. In contrast, influenza A-induced hypersensitivity was severe at the time.

ILF3 has not yet been studied in the context of pain, but it is a potent regulator of cancer, say the researchers, who hypothesized that mimicking the acute effects of ILF3 could serve as a new pain management strategy.

To test this prediction, they administered a clinically proven anticancer drug that inhibits ILF3 activity and found that it was indeed “highly effective” in treating pain in a mouse model of localized inflammation.”

“We believe that therapeutic candidates derived from our gene expression data, such as ILF3 inhibitors, could target pain mechanisms that are specific to patients with both covid-19 and persistent,” Serafini said.