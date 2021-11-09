science explains why – Corriere.it

Little attention to health and lack of hormonal protection contribute to expose the male sex to greater risks. But other factors also matter

In Italy: 57% of people who died from Covid are men . But why do men die more often than Covid?

“First of all, let’s think about infections – replies Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan – even if the available data are not sufficient to draw a certain conclusion on the infection rates divided by sex, it is legitimate to think that since g

Lmen still work outside the home more than women have more potentially risky contacts. And that, being less attentive to personal hygiene and washing their hands less. And if you get sick more easily, and therefore the number of cases rises, the possibility of serious ones also rises. As for the consequences, given that men still have a tendency to smoke more rcompared to women (in the population over 15 years of age, male smokers are 25.9%, females 15.8%), and smoking represents a risk factor for developing a more serious clinical picture, it is not unlikely that this bad habit helps to explain the greater severity of the disease in men. Furthermore, women have cardiovascular diseases later than meni thanks to the protection provided to them by estrogen at least until menopause and even for about ten years thereafter. So in the case of Covid, up to the age of 50-60, they are better protected from dangerous consequences “

And what’s more, women, as we know, are traditionally more health conscious and they are vaccinated more than men, 55% of vaccines were in fact used by women this summer.



The immune response

But men and women also differ in another way: the former develop greater immune responses to pathogens, including viruses, which is why they are less susceptible to contracting micro-organism infections. And in case of infection they “defend” themselves better. According to EpiCentro data, men and women also respond differently to vaccinationsi: women develop more intense responses, with antibody titers often double that of men.

As for theaggressiveness of the disease, the

virus responsible for Covid-19 – always reads on the Epicenter site – penetrates into our cells by binding to the ACE2 receptor (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme), an enzyme that regulates arterial vasoconstriction and is found on the cells of the pulmonary epithelium where it protects the lung from damage caused from infections, inflammation and stress. In women of childbearing age, estrogens are able to reduce the presence of the ACE2 receptor which is also expressed by a gene on the X chromosome; male androgens seem to play an opposite role in lung tissue where in fact ACE2 is more represented.